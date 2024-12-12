Fast-rising gospel artist Ebuka Songs has returned the money a Cyprus pastor, Pastor Eseoghene Christopher Akhabue, paid him

Eseoghene Christopher had previously taken to the internet to embarrass Ebuka Songs for failing to show up at an event he had already been paid for

Hours after the call out, a screenshot of the payment made by the music evangelist trended on social media

Fast-rising gospel artist Ebuka Songs, whose real name is Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, has refunded the money a Cyprus pastor accused him of.

Legit.ng reported that the cleric, identified as Pastor Eseoghene Christopher Akhabue, was accused of failing to show up after he was paid to perform at a crusade.

In a new post by Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop, he shared a bank receipt of N1.9m Ebuka Songs transfer to the preacher.

The filmmaker further thanked the musician for acting accordingly despite a series of back-and-forths between his team and the cleric’s team.

See the receipt below:

In a previous report, the Nollywood producer disclosed that while the gospel singer apologised for failing to attend the crusade in Cyprus, he refused to refund the money he collected.

Stanley shared payment evidence of N1.9 million alongside a flight ticket for Ebuka Songs' trip to Cyprus.

The producer, whom the clergyman reported to, also shared an apology letter and video from Ebuka Songs after he failed to turn up at the crusade.

Stanley further claimed Ebuka Songs acted arrogantly on the phone when the pastor asked him for a refund.

He also revealed the gospel singer's team threatened him with lawsuits following his initial call-out.

Netizens react to Ebuka Songs’ receipt

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realudykevin:

"Nice to see."

nnennaoyeoku:

"VDM don off him ring light."

cha_yomah:

"Thank you sir. God bless you. Kaiiii God bless."

chiotusomtochukwu:

"Weda God call you or not…..we no support scam….Nice one."

Moses Bliss speaks about Ebuka Songs' exit

In other news, via Legit.ng, Moses Bliss addressed rumours that he kept grudges with Ebuka Songs after his departure from his label.

According to Moses, Ebuka terminated what should have been a three-year contract after 11 months.

He, however, added that he had no ill feelings towards Ebuka Songs despite his sudden exit.

