Nigerian Lady Relocates to Austria After 3 Failed Japa Trials, Shares Travelling Process
- A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she happily celebrated her relocation to Austria
- Her viral video detailed her relocation experience, as she said she has had three failed relocation trials
- Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation
A Nigerian lady who relocated to Austria celebrated her latest achievement by sharing her experience.
She detailed her journey from submitting her passport to the successful relocation.
The lady shared her travelling process in a video shared by @_bell_ella_4 on TikTok.
Lady shares process of relocating to Austria after three failed trials
After revealing that she had had three failed relocation trials, the lady showed up when she submitted her passport and picked it up.
She proceeded to get vaccinated before beginning her shopping for the relocation.
The lady spent time with her family and did beauty makeovers before relocating to Austria.
The video was captioned:
“Relocate with me after 3 failed japa trials.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s relocation to Austria
Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Lisa said:
"I'll relocate to Canada, USA or UK next year in. do I have the money?? NO buh do I believe with God nothing is impossible? yessssssssssssssss. I have faith."
@J:) said:
"Congratulations I and my family will travel next Canada visa in Jesus name this year 2025 amen."
@sweet Linda said:
"I'll keep on clapping for others until it's my time. congratulations."
@Fregabs said:
"Congratulations I tap in to your traveling blessings."
Read more related stories on Nigerians in the diaspora
- Nigerian Lady in UK Shares Special Way She Greets Her Neighbour
- Man From Ekiti Village Becomes House Owner in UK After Four Years
- Man Vows to Return to Nigeria if He Doesn’t Find Love in UK
Lady’s husband sponsors her relocation to the UK
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her husband sponsored her relocation to the United Kingdom 3 weeks after marriage.
In a viral video, she hailed him and revealed a unique name she called him for what he did for her.
Many who came across the post hailed the husband and congratulated the lady on her relocation.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng