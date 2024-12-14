A young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she happily celebrated her relocation to Austria

Her viral video detailed her relocation experience, as she said she has had three failed relocation trials

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation

A Nigerian lady who relocated to Austria celebrated her latest achievement by sharing her experience.

She detailed her journey from submitting her passport to the successful relocation.

Lady packs her bag as she relocates to Austria. Photo: @_bell_ella_4

Source: TikTok

The lady shared her travelling process in a video shared by @_bell_ella_4 on TikTok.

Lady shares process of relocating to Austria after three failed trials

After revealing that she had had three failed relocation trials, the lady showed up when she submitted her passport and picked it up.

She proceeded to get vaccinated before beginning her shopping for the relocation.

The lady spent time with her family and did beauty makeovers before relocating to Austria.

The video was captioned:

“Relocate with me after 3 failed japa trials.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian lady’s relocation to Austria

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Lisa said:

"I'll relocate to Canada, USA or UK next year in. do I have the money?? NO buh do I believe with God nothing is impossible? yessssssssssssssss. I have faith."

@J:) said:

"Congratulations I and my family will travel next Canada visa in Jesus name this year 2025 amen."

@sweet Linda said:

"I'll keep on clapping for others until it's my time. congratulations."

@Fregabs said:

"Congratulations I tap in to your traveling blessings."

Read more related stories on Nigerians in the diaspora

Lady’s husband sponsors her relocation to the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her husband sponsored her relocation to the United Kingdom 3 weeks after marriage.

In a viral video, she hailed him and revealed a unique name she called him for what he did for her.

Many who came across the post hailed the husband and congratulated the lady on her relocation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng