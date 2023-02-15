Nollywood actress Anita Joseph according to her husband is a lover of love; Micheal Fisayo made this revelation about his partner in a recent post as he celebrated their anniversary

Anita Joseph and her hubby have stirred emotions online as they celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary on February 14, 2020

Mc Fish noted in his anniversary note that his wife picked February 14 for their wedding because she wanted to get wedded on the day that love is celebrated

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The marriage of ace hype man and show host Micheal Fisayo (MC Fish) and his beautiful Nollywood damsel, Anita Joseph, recently turned a year older.

And the couple has taken extra effort to celebrate each other and their love with thoughtful messages and posts about one another shared online.

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph and her hubby, Mc Fish celebrate each other as their marriage turns a year older. Photo credit: @realanitajoseph/@realmcfish

Source: Instagram

While Anita Joseph's anniversary post was more about gratitude to God for giving her a good and happy home, MC Fish instead, shared a little-known truth about his marriage.

The entertainer revealed in his anniversary post that his wife is a massive lover of love. He further shared that they got married on February 14 because his wife picked the date to always celebrate their union on the day set aside to celebrate love.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See MC Fish's post revealing why Anita Joseph picked Valentine's day for their wedding:

See Anita Joseph's post as she celebrates her 3rd wedding anniversary:

See how netizens reacted to Anita Joseph and MC Fish's post celebrating their wedding anniversary

@dj_teekay:

"Happy wedding anniversary my people."

@nanamaachiaa:

"My favorite couple.. GOD BLESS YOU."

@kitchenabuja:

"Happy marriage anniversary to you."

@chioma5920:

"This picture is beautiful, happy anniversary to you both. God's blessings always."

@mayyuledochie:

"You chose a solid foundation."

@enuguvendorsfinder:

"Happy Anniversary Mother hen n Hubby. Okulu...Okulu... Okalisia The A.K.A's herself. Many more blissful years to go."

@tastytreatsbygrace:

"You two shall celebrate more happy anniversary together in good health and GoodLife,may God continue to bless your home Amen."

@edithehi1:

"Happy blessed anniversary beautiful soul."

Anita Joseph and members of May Yul-Edochie’s Inner circle throw her a surprise birthday bash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls that it is always a great feeling to have close friends and loved ones around when celebrating different milestones in one's life; May Edochie recently witnessed that feeling as she turned a year older.

The beautiful first wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie turned a year older, and her close friends and pals were on hand to make sure it was a worthy experience for her.

May Edochie, who had been in the news a lot over the last few months over the cheating scandal that rocked her marriage.

Source: Legit.ng