Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has got people talking with a video clip from her vacation with her hubby Freddie Leonard that she shared online

The beautiful movie diva was clad in a stunning backless dinner gown and was sighted at a club softly twerking and whining her waist to the music being played in the background

Peggy captioned the viral clip, noting that going clubbing and dancing was one of the perks of her festive vacation trip

The beautiful Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire recently sparked emotions online with a surreal holiday clip she shared on her page.

Peggy in the sweet clip was seen dancing, whining and shaking her hips to a Davido song while her friends egged her on.

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire trends online as a clip of her twerking and whining her waist goes viral. Photo credit: @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

The newly wedded actress captioned the video with a subtle message that going clubbing and getting to dance was one of the perks of the festive holiday she went on with her hubby.

Peggy also noted that this was her first festive vacation as a married woman, and it was one she enjoyed dearly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the clip of Peggy Ovire whining and twisting her waist during her holiday while out clubbing:

See how netizens reacted to the video clip of Peggy Ovire whining her waist in a trending video

@princesssuzzy8:

"If class was a name it is u Mrs Leonard, you look so beautiful."

@davina_vina123:

"Somebody said Mrs with Ashawo vibes...very correct."

@awuorpriscah42:

"The height for me now."

@obiokoloqueenada:

"Fresh skin , abeg comot body if your skin no fresh Chai bros Fred dey enjoy ooo."

@mariamodior:

"Chaii Peggy, na only waka come, enjoy just go sit down for your corner. You look good and hot."

@_ela.pinky:

"You really Tailored our brother’s hrt."

@har_ike97:

"Chaiii everything is giving from head to toe."

Peggy Ovire celebrates her 1st Christmas as a married woman with stunning pics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that actress Peggy Ovire has joined many other Nollywood stars in the Christmas day tradition of sharing photos of themselves and their family around a Christmas tree.

However, the screen diva did hers with a surreal message as she celebrates her first Christmas as a married woman.

The actress expressed a unique sense of joy and fulfilment as she also joins the gang of Nollywood wives who take sweet family photos under a Christmas tree with their husbands.

Source: Legit.ng