erian singer Portable's girlfriend, Queen Dami, has addressed the allegations of killing her late husband, Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III

The former queen and the controversial act recently decided to fight each other online after the former went on Live video with her friends

Following that, Dami shared her frustration towards the musician and narrated the manner he treated her

Queen Dami, the girlfriend of Nigerian singer Portable, has reacted to allegations of killing her late husband, Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi III.

The mother of one made headlines in November 2020 after fleeing the Alaafin's castle, leaving her marriage to the traditional monarch behind.

Queen Dami addressed her crashed with late Alaafin of Oyo. Credit: @queendami, @poertablebaeby

Recently, she and Portable have buzzed the internet with news about their relationship after videos of them surfaced.

Legit.ng reported that the former queen hinted at leaving her singer lover after Portable dragged her. The businesswoman disclosed that she could no longer take it.

In a recent Live video, Dami addressed the allegations of killing her first husband, stating that she had nothing to do with his death.

She also expressed her anger towards the musician, accusing him of neglecting her. Dami claimed that while Portable bought a car for his wife, Bewaji, he refused to do the same for her.

See her post below:

Queen Dami spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

mzzz_ajoke:

"Only someone who studied Animal Husbandry can be with portable."

mzzz_ajoke:

"Portable even join the live dey comment 😂😂😂😂 that guy heaven na view once."

lalaroy_cap:

"Out of 200 million men you no see any serious man to dey with na portable you see bear with Na your chose him."

special_ardewestern:

"You no fit date potable make your relationship end well."

imole_activist:

"Na you see werey go marry am na abi."

bimbolayemc:

"I still Dey talk am….Werey see Werey😂😂nothing anybody wan tell me."

bos_babatunde:

"Who be this one. You na too Dey disturb us here."

Portable roars at Queen Dami

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer Portable slammed his lover Queen Dami after he said he was the one taking care of her son.

The Zeh Nation boss expressed his annoyance at Queen Dami and accused her of chasing ladies that come to his bar.

Portable's post came after Dami shared a post about getting a successful revenge.

