Nigerians have reacted to a viral clip of Banky W and his wife Adesua sharing a surreal cute family moment with their son Zaiah

The couple, in a trending clip, were seen standing in close quarters with their son Zaiah in hand; the little man, at some point, was seen holding his parent's heads together as they kissed

The cute video of Banky, his wife and little boy sharing a sweet family moment has sparked emotions online as netizens declare them the cutest and classiest celebrity family

Nigerians have reacted to a viral clip of ace singer-turn-politician Banky W, his wife Adesua Etomi and their little son sharing a cute family moment as they celebrate Christmas.

The Wellington's surreal clip got people talking online as many netizens, in reaction to the video, declared them the cutest and classiest celebrity family within the Nigerian entertainment space.

Netizens react to a viral clip of Zaiah, Banky W and Adesua Etomi's son joining his parents' heads together making them kiss. Photo credit: @bankywellington

Source: Instagram

The real highlight of Wellington's Christmas Day clip was when Zaiah, the power couple's first son, pulled both his parent's head together and held it in place as they kissed.

Watch the surreal moment when Zaiah, Banky W and Adesua Etomi's son pulled his parent's heads together so as to make them kiss:

Nigerians react to the moment Banky W and Adesua Etomi shared a sweet family moment with their son

@sharonojong:

"Wow! Z don see something called love for una hand. He said put those lips together nowwwww."

@sirleobdasilva:

"God go do am for us too."

@_eyaro:

"Give birth to boys, e get why? You see those girls, they are after your husband. Back to the post; awwwwn."

@iam.damilola:

"First baby that’s not jealous but actually encouraging the kiss. Woah."

@deborah.otene:

"With tears in my eyes I love u guys so much and I know one day God almighty will bless my home with kids."

@miss_mivee:

"Zaiah has won the maturity babies association award."

@ulunne_dd_doris:

"Z don from small understand bro code."

@biniboi:

"Justice for camera woman @jemimaosunde."

@emmanuella.eze.9461:

"Not our champ joining your heads together."

@ugochinyere_u:

"It is how he is giving you people approval to kiss."

Source: Legit.ng