While some Nigerian celebrities only flaunt their partners or relationships on social media during birthdays and anniversaries, others do not care

Some stars do not need any occasion to post their partners as they use it as a means to let their fans know how great their relationship is

In celebration of the love they share(d), Legit.ng brings you a list of celebrities whose fans gush over their relationships

Love is a beautiful thing and it is interesting to see how well-loved some of our Nigerian celebrities are.

While some people do not care to bring their love to social media, others use it as a full expression and confirmation of their love.

Nigerian celebrities who show off their relationships Photo credit: @toyin_abraham/@motherhenanita/@mo_bimpe

Source: Instagram

From beautiful moments to photos, and videos, some of our Nigerian celebrities are the full definition of 'God when'.

1. Anita Joseph

The actress and her husband MC Fish have been bashed several times for flaunting their beautiful moments on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Regardless of the bashing and drags, the couple hasn't relented from celebrating their love without reserve.

Anita and her hubby are looking to spend the rest of their lives together even though people think they won't last.

2. Uche Ogbodo

Uche Ogbodo and her husband, Bobby Maris are another young couple whose story makes others, especially singles, wish for a partner as soon as possible.

Since the arrival of their daughter, the actress has not rested with talking about how great of a man her hubby is.

Fans of Ogbodo cannot get enough of the lover girl in her.

3. Mo Bimpe

Mo Bimpe is married to one of Nigeria's funniest and talented actors, Lateef Adedimeji and they are a cute pair to see.

The actress shares goofy moments on social media seeing as Lateef likes to assume the role of a comedian in their marriage.

The love birds do not hold back on spoiling each other with love and thoughtful gestures. They also have a YouTube channel.

4. Korra Obidi

The dancer is one whose marriage gave a lot of her fans joy and hope with a renewed belief in love.

Despite the fact that the union has reached its inevitable end, Nigerians are still hopeful that Korra and her hubby Justin will look past their differences.

Justin allowed the dancer to reach her full potential to express herself even while pregnant, something a lot of people consider almost impossible with a Nigerian man.

5. Stan Nze

The actor is married to his colleague, Blessing Obasi and even though she is older, it has not stopped their love from blooming.

The love birds use every opportunity to show off their incredible relationship and they even have a YouTube channel dedicated to the cause.

Stan and his woman are an inspiration to many people skeptical about settling down with younger men.

6. Toyin Abraham

The actress is perhaps one of the few Nigerian celebrities who you can say carry their partners on their heads.

The mum of one is married to her colleague, Kolawole Ajeyemi and it has been a beautiful journey for them so far with their son, Ire.

The couple does not hesitate to talk glowingly about each other as well as roll out compliments and words of endearment.

Anita Joseph and hubby celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Anita Joseph and MC Fish celebrated their second wedding anniversary on February 14.

MC fish took to his Instagram page with a post where he appreciated how much the bond he shares with his wife has grown.

According to MC Fish, when he and Anita got married, people thought that they were faking it and they would not survive the first year.

Source: Legit.ng