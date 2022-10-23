It has now been confirmed once again that when the international singer Davido sang Assurance for his lover Chioma, he was being very honest

Netizens online couldn't help but comment after videos of some special bodyguards protecting the mother of Davido's first son, Chef Chi

The singer and his lover were recently out together as wedding guests in Benin as one of the DMW crew members, Isreal DMW, tied the knot with his bride Sheila

Famous Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, seems unable to stay out of the news lately.

The singer's recent outing with his lover Chioma Rowland grabbed many's attention as netizens noticed the kind of security on hand to protect Davido's lover.

A viral video of Davido, his lover Chioma and their security detail has grabbed the attention of many online, sparking reactions. Photo credit: @davido

In a video that has now gone viral, the pair were seen descending from their private aircraft as they landed in Benin to storm the wedding ceremony of Isreal DMW.

Davido hires special bodyguards to protect Chioma

A special security detail was seen stationed permanently behind Chef Chi, meant to protect and keep her out of harm's way.

However, while many have found it quite reassuring how much Davido loves and cares for Chioma, some have questioned whether the show of force was necessary.

See the video of Davido and Chioma arriving in Benin in a private jet with their special bodyguards below:

See how netizens reacted to the video of the special bodyguards protecting Davido's lover, Chioma:

@official2baba:

"Beautiful people."

@jaycziggs:

"Las las chioma is the winner."

@kese_jabari:

"Fake love everywhere...just have money you can cheat and get your woman back."

@heis.mikun:

"Davido wasn't joking when he sang Assurance."

@symplysino:

"It always hit differently when a man loves a woman! Walai I too love both of them."

@officialmiijojo:

"Yes ooooo nah @davido wife and he can do anything to make her happy ooo."

@olowojordan02:

"Chioma personal body guard too short oooh No disrespect."

@honorthyancestors:

"If this is love, then I need to impregnate 3 more babes to really assure my woman."

Davido Performs Live at Isreal DMW's Wedding, Video Stirs Reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls earlier reporting that Isreal DMW, the popular, outspoken logistics manager of Nigerian singer Davido, on October 22, 2022, tied the knot in Benin with his beautiful bride.

One of the highlights of Isreal DMW's wedding so far was when his boss, Davido, went on stage to perform live for him and his newly wedded bride.

In one of the viral videos online, Isreal was seen getting emotional as his boss performed at his wedding.

