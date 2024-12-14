Global site navigation

Nigerian Woman Reunites with Husband After Almost 5 Years Apart, Melts Hearts in Trending Video
Family and Relationships

Nigerian Woman Reunites with Husband After Almost 5 Years Apart, Melts Hearts in Trending Video

by Victoria Nwahiri
  • A lady whose husband travelled for almost five years had an emotional reunion with him at the airport
  • The lady ran and jumped into the man's arm to show how very much she had missed him for years
  • Many people in the woman's comment section had mixed reactions as some celebrated her hubby's return

A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she reunited with her husband.

She said they have been apart for four years and 11 months.

Nigerian woman reunites with husband after almost 5 years apart
Lady hugs her husband as they reunite at airport. Photo: @ugobusomma
Source: TikTok

Lovely couple reunites after years

Immediately the lady (@ugobusomma) sighted the husband coming out of the airport's arrival lounge, she ran into his arms.

The man carried and hugged her. It was an emotional reunion for the couple.

She captioned the video:

“POV: I reunited with my husband after 4 years, 11 months. Love conquers everything. I thank God for everything.”

Watch the video below:

Lady's husband who travelled out 9 years ago returns to her, their reunion gets reactions

Reactions as woman reunites with hubby

Many people in the woman's comment section had mixed reactions as some celebrated her hubby's return.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@blessingchimamanda1 said:

"This is what am afraid of i swear,how can i stay away from my partner for months talk more of years."

@Emmanzy said:

"Dis night na champions league finals."

@Flourish said:

"Omo una Dey try sha…don’t think I can."

@joyce said:

"ma'am you tried oooooo. Welcome back sir."

@Agbogidi-Akanezigwe said:

"This night "thunder and lighting" will speak another language. We are waiting for update. congratulations to both of you."

Another woman reunites with husband

In a related story, a Nigerian woman celebrated as she reunited with her husband after three and a half years apart.

Nigerian lady hails husband who sponsored her education as she bags bachelor’s degree from UNIBEN

She shared the sweet video that captured their reunion on TikTok, where she ran to meet him at the airport.

Many who came across the video welcomed the man and shared their opinion on long-distance relationships.

Source: Legit.ng

