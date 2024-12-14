Ademola Lookman is being backed to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award at the ceremony on December 16

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, who is also up for the prize, says Lookman has done enough to win it

Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy and Achraf Hakimi are other players who make up the five finalists ahead of the CAF Awards

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has backed Ademola Lookman to be crowned the 2024 CAF Player of the Year.

The Super Eagles duo are among the five finalists shortlisted for the prestigious prize ahead of the ceremony on December 16.

Simon Adingra, Serhou Guirassy and Achraf Hakimi are other contenders for the award in Marrakech, Morocco.

Ademola Lookman is being tipped to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award. Photo: GSI/Icon Sport.

Lookman has been fantastic in the calendar year, helping Nigeria to finish the 2023 AFCON tournament as runners-up.

He scored three goals at the continental showpiece, including a brace against Cameroon in the second round and the only goal in Nigeria's 1-0 win over Angola in the quarterfinal.

The 25-year-old also netted a hat-trick in Atalanta's 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, leading his side to the title for the first time in their history.

Even though he is also nominated for the award, Ekong, who was named the most valuable player at AFCON 2023, believes Lookman has done enough to win the CAF Award.

The Al-Kholood of Saudi defender told talkSPORT:

“I would say he’s (Lookman) arguably our best player and arguably the best player in Africa right now.

“On December 16, there will be the [African Player of the Year] ceremony, and I’m sure he’s going to win it.

“This season he’s been something else and at AFCON he was amazing.

“Everybody saw the hat-trick in the Europa League final, and there were a lot of rumours about big clubs which I know to be true.

"If I was any top club right now, I’d want him.”

Rohr rooting for Ademola Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin national team head coach Gernot Rohr has emphasised that all the nominees are deserving of the prestigious honour.

The former Super Eagle coach, however, suggested that Lookman should win it, highlighting the impressive quality of the Atalanta forward.

