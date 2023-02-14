It is the season of love, and nothing communicates emotions and sensual desires better than music, and Afrobeat genre is such a genuine lover's delight

In this article, Legit.ng has selected some classical Afrobeat love songs that, once they hit the airwaves, ladies suddenly start to blush

It's Valentine's day. Find the right track that expresses your affection to your loved ones, and we intend to make that search easier with some of the songs listed in this article

Captivate the mind of your lover, and blow them away with a surreal romantic sense of sensual expression and desire. And the best way to do that is through music and not just any type of it but Afrobeats.

No music genre gives a perfect balance of party vibe, sensual expression of desire and loves, with it all well packaged perfectly for a night of true lover's delight.

Legit.ng in celebration of Valentine's day, has compiled 7 greatest Afrobeat songs of the last 25-years for you to enjoy as you celebrate love.

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled the perfect Afrobeats love playlist for you to enjoy on your Valentine's date night.

1. Fever - Wizkid

This track would stay a Wizkid classic for a long time, be it for its captivating lyrics or sensual feeling.

The visuals of this track also serve a thirsty desirous lover's feeling. Meanwhile, the tune conveys a message of love, trust and commitment.

2. Assurance - Davido

This track to date is regarded as one of Davido's biggest hits. However, the track has a unique history as it is a love song by the OBO dedicated to his lover and mother of his late son, Chioma.

The song was a commitment song by Davido to reassure his woman that he only has eyes for her.

3. Kokoro Ife - Gabriel Afolayan:

Nollywood actor and singer Gabriel Afolayan came through in the Nigerian music industry like a raging storm with an array of love songs that got people in their feelings like never before.

Of the Gabrial Afolayan catalogue, Kokoro Ife stands out and is such Valentine's day treat.

4. Flora My Flawa - Davido:

Another Davido track made it to list, I don't think it is a mistake to call the OBO a prime lover boy and he never scares away from it.

Flora My Flawa is another love hit track by Afrobeats maestro that could be used to express your affections and true desires of thought to your lover. Flora My Flawa is definitely a lover's delight.

5. No Forget - Simi Ft Adekunle:

The love story of between Simi and Adekunle is one of envy that has survived and endured. Their love story has given us many hits that from Promise, Stand By You.

However, No Forget stands out as it is love letter to remind themselves of their commitment to each and why their love has endured.

6. Olufunmi - Stylplus

This song is an all time classic, even though group that gave us this super hit are no longer together it remains ever green for its unique love story.

Every time it comes on a the radio it still resonates with both old and young. Olufunmi is definitely that love song that should be on every Afrobeats love playlist.

7. Love Mi Jeje Love me Tender - Seyi Sodimu ft Shaffy Bello

Many might not know but the veteran actress, Shaffy Bello was once a prolific singer and to date she and her cousin Seyi Sodimu gave us one of the greatest Afrobeat love song, Love Mi Jeje, Love Me Tender.

The track was released in 1999 and is regarded as one of the oldest Afrobeat love for the millenials and Gen-Zs.

