Nigerian singer and daughter to popular billionaire Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy has been in the news for a couple of months

The DJ suddenly announced her engagement after years of claiming to be single and Nigerians are sure the guy is up to no good

Despite the negativity surrounding Cuppy's relationship, the singer and her boxer fiancé keep showing each other off on social media

It almost looks like the more people dig deeper for reasons the singer has to ditch her man, the more in love they are

For Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, love found her unexpectedly and she embraced it.

The singer took social media by storm after she suddenly announced that she got engaged to her British boxer lover, Ryan Taylor who seemed to appear out of nowhere.

DJ Cuppy's love with Ryan Taylor waxes stronger Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Surprisingly, despite how much Cuppy gets dragged, Nigerians seem to be genuinely concerned about the sudden love she found in the hands of a man whom his ex described as a big liar and cheat.

Legit.ng brings you a list of moments that seem to confirm that DJ Cuppy and Taylor truly found love in each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. The engagement

Shortyly after Cuppy clocked 30 in November, she said yes to Ryan Taylor and shook social media with the news.

The 30-year-old British boxer after he popped the question at an award ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

The singer's engagement was met with mixed feelings as many people were convinced her sister Temi's engagement to Mr Eazi got to her.

2. Met and engaged in 25 days

The billionaire daughter officially announced her engagement and dropped another bombshell.

According to Cuppy, the engagement came just after 25 days of meeting the boxer at a driving rally.

The singer's revelation further convinced Nigerians that she is blindly and desperately in love with Ryan Taylor.

3. Cuppy meets her in-law

Well, Cuppy meeting Ryan's family is another confirmation that she's ready to go all the way with the boxer.

The Nigerian billionaire daughter took to Instagram to post photos she took with her Oyinbo father-in-law at his workplace.

The post, which contained a series of cute lively pictures, was accompanied by a caption where she stated how excited she was to become a part of her oyinbo family.

4. Counselling

Shortly after announcing their engagement, Cuppy dropped a hint on Instagram that counselling already started towards their marriage.

The singer also somehow got her man to wear pink in the photo she shared, she looked content and happy beside him.

Cuppy is definitely looking forward to being Mrs Taylor.

5. Mrs Certi

Cuppy sparked marriage rumours after she took to Twitter to literally command everyone to call her Mrs Certi.

On her official page, the billionaire’s daughter accompanied the statement with a ring emoji.

It was the post that convinced some netizens that Cuppy was already gone.

6. Ryan gushes over Cuppy

Recently, Cuppy's lover made it clear that she's not the only one feeling all the feels in the relationship.

The singer shared a photo on her page and Taylor took to her comment section to affirm that she's his wife.

It's pretty clear that Cuppy and her man are very much in love.

7. Supportive Cuppy

Taylor was hit in the eye by his opponent just 10 minutes into a fight and he had to find his way out.

Despite the fact that most of the world booed and dragged her fiancé, Cuppy showed support for her man by putting up a post celebrating him regardless.

Ryan on his own page talked about how the singer simply dragged him out of the fight situation to go party.

Cuppy Supports fiancé Ryan Taylor as he opens an auto shop

Popular Nigerian billionaire heiress Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy continued to flaunt her love life on social media not caring about her critics.

Cuppy, who is head over heels for her man Ryan Taylor in a post via her Instastory revealed he opened a new auto shop.

The Disc Jockey also shared some pictures as she showed support for him.

Source: Legit.ng