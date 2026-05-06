A Nigerian man who applied for a job at Dangote’s company in 2004 has shared his old application letter

In his post, he noted that he had always been keen on a 9-to-5 job and did not mind applying while he was still in his 300 level

The throwback application letter revealed his age at the time and his desire to work for Dangote’s company

A Nigerian man revisited a job application he had submitted to Dangote’s company more than two decades earlier.

The document, which he posted online recently, dated back to 2004 when he was still an undergraduate.

Man posts old application letter to Aliko Dangote. Photo credit: @SirJarus/X.

Source: Twitter

Man posts 2004 application letter to Dangote

He explained that he developed an interest in 9-5 jobs while still at university and couldn't wait until graduation before seeking opportunities.

Identified on X under the handle @SirJarus, he recalled sending the letter while he was in his third year of study.

He admitted that he had been particularly drawn to structured office work even during his time as a student.

The letter showed both his academic standing at the time and his strong desire to join the organisation upon completing his degree or during holiday periods.

In the letter, he described himself in the application as a 22-year-old male Muslim studying Economics at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He stated that he was in his third year and expressed a keen interest in working with the company after university or during his national service year or long vacation.

He also mentioned that he had achieved a cumulative grade point average of 4.81 at the end of his first semester in his first year and held an expectation of graduating with either a first-class or upper second-class honours degree.

His letter read:

"Dear Sir, I am OYEWALE SURAJUDEEN OYETUNJI, 22, male, muslim and a year 3 Economics student at OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun state highly desirous of working in your company upon completion of university (or even in NYSC year or long vacation Job). With a CGPA of 4.81 at the end of 1st semester year 1, i'm highly hopeful of graduating with !st class or 2:1, if God wills. I will like to know about employment prospect in your company. If you need my CV, I can mail it to you as well. Yours faithfully Oyewale S.O."

Man recalls moment he applied for Dangote job in school. Photo credit: SirJarus/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions trail man's letter to Dangote

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

TY said:

"Unrelated. I have some respect for people who own yahoo email. It suggests they are cyber cafe generation. 10 minutes browsing and night browsing set. Do you still yahoo? What happened to your yahoo account, is it still in use?"

Oladipupo said:

"You sent this mail when you were 22 (2004). You posted it 22 years later ( 2026). You will be 44 this year sir. All the digits above are in doubles. Definitely this year has double blessings for you."

Promise Idowu said:

"This reminds me of when I was applying for a job at medici San frontiers in 400l. When one of my classmates saw me editing my CV in class, she was like "you guys are already having CVs?"

Muhammad said:

"You were exposed so early about life and opportunities. This is what we lack in recent times despite having internet and resourceful information to our advantage. Although, you can't get everything at the same time. You lack the Internet but you are exposed, we lack exposures."

Yusuf added:

"Back in 2004, this is where you was. I believe you have lots of information around you and you are stubbornly stubborn. Success meet prepared minds."

See the post below:

Lady bags first class degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan nursing student graduated with a first-class honours degree from the Faculty of Nursing, in the College of Medicine.

Celebrating her academic achievement on X (formerly Twitter), the nursing graduate revealed that she gained admission into the university in 2019.

Source: Legit.ng