Prominent Nigerian celebrity Florence Otedola and her Oyinbo fiancé have been treating Nigerians with new pictures of their daily events

Cuppy made a recent post where she flooded pictures she took with her foreign father-in-law at his workplace

The lovebirds aren't stopping at showing the world how much affection they share, and netizens can't help but react to their daring chemistry

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola and her Oyinbo lover are not giving up on their public display of affection anytime soon, as new photos of the love birds continue to circulate the internet every day.

The Nigerian billionaire daughter took to Instagram to post photos she took with her Oyinbo father-in-law at his workplace.

The post, which contained series of cute lively pictures, was accompanied by a caption where she stated how excited she was to become a part of her Oyinbo family.

See DJ Cuppy’s post below:

Ryan Taylor reacts to DJ Cuppy’s post

The British professional boxer took to the comments section to appraise his partner’s affection. When he said:

“Can’t believe I met someone crazier than me! I love you! CUPPYDATTTTTTT”

Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy’s post

@m4mirah:

"Who wants that perfect love story anyways?"

@olawalesgram:

"On the contrary, they are part of yours now. No way we your online extended family members are allowing you let go of our family name. Neverrr o."

@hassan_dgenius:

"Shey na Congratulations we go type or God when?"

@victorazom:

"Bad belle everywhere why can’t you guys be happy for someone that you don’t know personally. Social media is a shame."

@callmedoctorm

"This is the family the daughter of a billionaire wants to join...nawaooo wahala."

@ebongardgospellar:

"So ur fada in-law na truck driver? you see, and we no de rate all that job for@here."

@ani_chiny:

"Cuppy white people marriage no Dey last o hear word now cos we online in laws don."

@yat.76tsang:

"Calm down so the papa wey born your husband Na Truck driver. Your first time in love abi"

Ryan Taylor takes of Dj Cuppy to his family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Cuppy's fiance, Ryan Taylor, took to his official Instagram page to share pictures of the two of them spending time with his father after they appeared to have visited him at work.

In his post, he made a statement about family being everything to him.

Cuppy also took to the comment section of her partner’s post to support the idea that family was indeed important.

