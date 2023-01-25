Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, recently graced the cover of an online magazine

For her interview, Cuppy sported four different looks, all of which had a touch of pink in them

In other celebrity news, a lady who wanted to replicate Sharon Ooja's dress ended up with a major disappointment

DJ Cuppy is a die-hard lover of all things pink and she wears that love proudly on her sleeves.

Real name Florence Otedola, the DJ was one of the latest stars to feature in online magazine, ReVamp's cover.

Photos of Cuppy in all her pink glory. Credit: @cuppymusic

The pink enthusiast was a colourful sight to behold in four different looks, all of which featured a touch (or more) of the colour pink.

Cuppy had her signature pink hair in all the photos.

Check out her post below:

Cuppy remains the queen of all things pink

They say don't change to fit the fashion, instead, change the fashion to fit you. This appears to be what DJ Cuppy has been doing ever since she shot into the limelight following her sojourn into music.

The music enthusiast who became a public figure after kickstarting her DJ career, has remained one of Nigeria's most talked-about female celebrities - and her music isn't just the only reason.

Cuppy's affinity for the colour pink reflects in every aspect of her lifestyle. If she isn't sporting a pink hairdo, best believe that her outfit or at least an accessory will carry that colour.

And on days she wears nothing pink, never forget that the billionaire kid got her penthouse decorated in pink - all shades of pink.

