A Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after his business was selected for a major financial grant

His venture was among the 240 small businesses chosen from over 9,000 applicants to receive the support

The businessman mentioned that the funds would be used to expand his business and strengthen its operations

A Nigerian entrepreneur has taken to social media to celebrate being a beneficiary of the Jerry Eze Foundation (JEF) business grant.

Ime Joseph Bassey, who operates under the business name AQUA-OSUK Enterprises Limited, expressed deep appreciation to the foundation for the opportunity to scale his agricultural venture.

An applicant of the Jerry Eze foundation grant appreciates the pastor for being a beneficiary. Photo credit: AQUA-OSUK Enterprises, Jerry Eze/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The grant is part of a larger initiative by the foundation to empower 240 Nigerian entrepreneurs with a total of over N1 billion in non-repayable funds.

Each selected small business receives $3,000 to promote economic growth across sectors like agriculture and technology.

Businessman becomes Jerry Eze Foundation grant's beneficiary

Sharing the news on Facebook on May 5, 2026, Ime Joseph Bassey highlighted the competitive nature of the selection process. He noted that his business was selected from a massive pool of thousands of entries.

In his words:

"Out of 9000+ applications, AQUA-OSUK Enterprises Limited is one of the 240 beneficiaries of Jerry Eze Foundation (JEF) Business Grant. We are grateful to God Almighty, and Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze for this support and opportunity to expand and strengthen our oil palm seedling production".

See his Facebook post below:

Reactions as businessman celebrates grant

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the entrepreneur's post below:

Alozie Eucharia said:

"Wow. Congratulations Bassey."

Charity Ogbuagu said:

"Congratulations, daddy! 🎉❤️ So happy for you."

Imasagbor Blessing said:

"Jesus! This is great news! Congratulations, Bassey."

Applicant who missed grant speaks out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an applicant for the Jerry Eze Foundation empowerment programme has earned attention online for his response after being denied the grant.

Source: Legit.ng