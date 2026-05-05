Davido had the internet buzzing as he spoke about his wife’s recent outfit during a girls' outing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the renowned chef celebrated her 31st birthday in a private bash

A video surfaced showing the chef in a provocative attire, which the singer publicly reacted to

Nigerian music sensation Davido has left social media buzzing after he spotted a viral video of his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the renowned chef hosted a private bash to celebrate her 31st birthday with family and friends.

Davido leaves fans guessing with comment on Chioma’s clip. Credit: @davido, @chefchioma

Source: Instagram

Following that, Chioma shared a clip from an outing with her female friends, where she confidently showed off her curves and radiant figure.

The mother of two left fans gushing over her beautiful look in her colourful outfit.

Davido, clearly proud of his wife, reshared the video on his Instagram story with the caption: “I’m not lucky, I am blessed.”

He also commented on a fan page that reposted the clip, writing: “God I thank you.”

See his comment below:

Davido leaves fans guessing with comment on Chioma’s clip. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

This came hours after his poignant birthday message, where he described his wife as his “peace and home.”

In the heartfelt message, Davido praised the mother of twins for her love, calmness, and strength, and noticed that God truly took His time in creating her.

Chioma, touched by his words, noted that his message left her in tears, as she described them as “so sweet.”

Fans have since flooded social media with reactions, celebrating the couple’s bond and Davido’s open admiration for his wife.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido shared plans he is putting in place for his children.

The singer revealed that he does not want any of his children to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, the singer explained that his children will instead work in his father, Deji Adeleke’s companies.

Davido said the decision was influenced by the struggles he faced before achieving fame, noting that working in his father’s businesses would provide his children with stability and make life easier for them.

He recalled how his father’s refusal to support his music career in the early days “killed his joy,” though he eventually proved his determination to succeed.

When asked if he would prefer his kids to join the industry or work with their grandfather, Davido replied:

“Omo, go and work with my dad. Every Christmas, my dad takes all the grandkids with him. And I could just see that upon all the things he has, including multiple private jets and all that, his happiness is him seeing his grandchildren.”

The singer added that his father’s joy in spending time with his grandchildren made him realise what truly matters in life.

Davido gushes about Chioma's new look

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido caused a buzz after he shared a video showing his wife, Chioma's new look.

The video reposted by David showed Chioma all smiles as she flaunted her new hairstyle.

Taking to the comment section of a fan page on Instagram, Davido gushed about Chioma as he simply wrote, "Come to daddy."

Source: Legit.ng