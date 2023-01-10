Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy continues to share beautiful moments with her man Ryan Taylor

In a recent post, Cuppy revealed her man has opened a new auto shop business as she threw her weight behind him

Cuppy's action stirred different reactions as some netizens applauded her, while others continue to share opinions on her love life

Popular Nigerian billionaire heiress Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy continues to flaunt her love life on social media not caring about her critics.

Cuppy, who is head over heels for her man Ryan Taylor in a post via her Instastory revealed he has opened a new auto shop.

Cuppy's man shares video of his auto shop. Credit: @ryantaylor @cuppymusic

The Disc Jockey also shared some pictures as she showed support for him.

See her post below:

Screenshot of Cuppy's post. Credit: @cuppymusic

See another of Cuppy's post below:

Ryan Taylor shares details about his new auto shop

Cuppy's man in a post via his Instagram page revealed the auto shop would begin operation in February as he shared different videos of the work in progress.

In one of his posts, he wrote:

"@cuppymusic telling me I’m doing too much. I know I am. Outwork everyone or work for everyone ‍♂️ @palmautos February 2023!!!!"

See the post below:

See a video of the work in progress at the auto shop below:

See another video below:

Netizens react as Cuppy's man opens auto shop

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

devilmaycry:

"Lol... Omoh the cry go loud."

pretydiva:

"I just hope and pray the guy is not using her."

baronthecelebri:

"That guy don cash out."

tiswell:

"this guy go cash out on top cuppy and serve her breakfast at last. She's dam desperate!"

ghiloma:

"So this guy na mechanic ok now enjoy grin."

Cuppy reveals the similar interest her dad and her hubby have against her fashion sense

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ cuppy in a tweet hinted that her father, popular Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola and her fiance, Ryan Taylor were against her use of nose rings.

Cuppy revealed both of them want her to take her nose ring out.

She simply wrote:

“Not both my father AND fiancé making me take my nose ring out.”

