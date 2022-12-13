Popular Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently went online to officially announce her engagement to her fiance, Ryan Taylor

Cuppy revealed that they met just 25 days ago and she went ahead to tag a wrong Ryan Taylor as she made the announcement

The DJ’s blunder and engagement announcement trended online and stirred a series of funny reactions from fans

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently trended after she made a blunder while officially announcing her engagement to Ryan Taylor on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Cuppy revealed that she met Taylor for the first time just 25 days ago and that he is the absolute love of her life she is engaged to.

DJ Cuppy says she met fiancé Ryan Taylor only 25 days ago. Photos: @cuppymusic

She wrote:

“I can officially announce that I’m engaged! Only 25 days ago during @Gumball3000 driving rally, I met the love of my life.

Sometimes you fall for the MOST unexpected person at the MOST unexpected time and for the MOST unexpected reason. I love you deep @RyanTaylor ”

However, Cuppy had tagged a wrong man, also named Ryan Taylor, on Twitter and his reaction amused many.

The man quickly updated his Twitter bio to indicate that he is engaged to DJ Cuppy. This came before the billionaire’s daughter realized her mistake.

See their exchange below:

Nigerians react as Cuppy reveals she met her fiance 25 days ago

The billionaire’s daughter’s revelation that she and Ryan Taylor met only less than a month ago before getting engaged got a lot of people talking. Others were also amused that she tagged a wrong man to the engagement announcement online.

Read some of their comments below:

cato_reborn:

"Feels like a publicity stunt or something."

infinitykay_xx:

"Cuppy never ready settle down."

hiebywhumey:

"Real love don make Florence forget dudu and funfun"

plato_15:

"Social media people will make you explain what you don’t need to explain "

xoxo_essy:

"25 days??? Wow that was fast."

thegood_influencee:

"Ahah she no sabi her man handle ni ‍♀️."

the.bloodymary:

"Why do I feel this girl is using us to catch cruise??"

bellareii:

"She tagged the wrong person lol.."

jacqmiracle:

"Over excitement made her tag wrong guy!Wow!!"

DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor ignore cheating claims around their relationship

DJ Cuppy and her boo, Ryan Taylor, are in the news over their reaction to cheating claims.

Recall that their relationship came under scrutiny after alleged snaps of Taylor with another lady, just a few days before he proposed to DJ Cuppy went viral.

Despite their relationship being a trending topic, Cuppy and Taylor seemed to remain very unbothered going by their recent posts.

