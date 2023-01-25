Famous Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has constantly been in the news a lot lately because of her new relationship with British boxer, Ryan Taylor

Cuppy recently got people talking with a post she shared online as she and her lover, Ryan, were seen out together on a date

In the viral post, Cuppy teased her fans with a lyric excerpt from a Davido's song as she notes that all she wants to do is to be rich, famous and in good health

DJ Cuppy, the first daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola has once again sparked a major conversation online with a post she shared about going on date night with her white British lover, Ryan Taylor.

The singer had previously revealed that she got engaged to Ryan just 25 days after they started dating.

Clips of DJ Cuppy and her oyinbo lover, Ryan Taylor, out on a date night goes viral as fans react. Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

However, it seems like the pair are still very much just getting to know each other better, even though Cuppy already refers to herself as Mrs Certi.

In the trending post that sparked reactions online, the couple were seen out partying together while on a date. Cuppy and Ryan currently live together in Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I want to lowo, I want to lola, I want to lalafia" - Cuppy says as she sings Davido's lyric

Fans of the Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Davido have reacted to the viral post by DJ Cuppy where she used an excerpt from the OBO's song.

Supporters of Davido have declared Cuppy officially as a 30BG member.

See photos from Ryan and Cuppy's date night together:

Cuppy sings Davido's lyric in a viral post:

See netizens reacted to DJ Cuppy's date night post with Ryan Taylor

@riches_4eva:

Cuppy easy o! This guy fit still knack you finish then serve you better breakfast!"

@shortmarble:

"Some of you cannot just see somebody happy and be happy for them and it's sad......Mrs Certi or not.......not everybody's relationship might end up the way your own did."

@dee_tchyna:

"I just hope he loves you just as much and you’re not spending all your coins on him. Cause he needs to put in as much work okayyyy."

@_d._boy:

When huna go breakup????

@bishopkhalil1:

"For her mind the guy love her."

@234.8146699039:

"Your eyes go soon clear."

@dgeneral101101:

"I did not endorse this union. Hot breakfast loading.....come back home oooo."

@videoJames14:

"Omo Babaolowo Otedollar."

Fans React as Cuppy throws hubby a surprise defeat party, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Internationally famous Nigerian female disc jockey and billionaire heiress, DJ Cuppy recently stirred reactions online after she threw a surprise defeat party for her fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy's boxer lover was recently involved in a fight against UK fighter, Swarmz, who he lost to.

Ryan barely lasted five minutes in the fight, as the match was stopped in the first round. However, DJ Cuppy has deemed the poor showing by her beau one worth celebrating, as she threw him a surprise defeat party.

Source: Legit.ng