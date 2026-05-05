Ayra Starr revealed that she intentionally avoided dating during her teenage years because she did not want to be anyone's ex-girlfriend

The singer confessed to a "very secret" relationship that her friends begged her to end, which eventually became the inspiration behind her hit single

The singer made it clear that physical attractiveness holds no weight if the man lacks intelligence and basic sense

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has opened up about her approach to relationships.

In a recent interview, the 23-year-old artiste revealed that she made a deliberate decision to stay away from dating during her high school years — and her reason has left many thinking.

According to the “Rush” hitmaker, her choice was rooted in self-awareness and caution.

Ayra Starr says that she intentionally avoided dating during her teenage years because she did not want to be anyone's ex-girlfriend. Photos: Ayra Starr.

Source: Instagram

“I didn’t date in high school because I didn’t want to be anybody’s ex,” she said.

For Ayra, it wasn’t just about avoiding heartbreak. She explained that she was wary of the intentions of those who showed interest in her at the time.

“I’m such a baddie… a lot of guys were trying, and I was like, why are you trying? That means you must have an ulterior motive,” she added.

While she may have kept her distance in her teenage years, Ayra Starr also revealed that she has experienced love.

The singer disclosed that one of her recent songs, “Where Do We Go,” was inspired by a relationship she kept completely private.

“It was a very secret relationship… nobody knew what was going on — only us,” she shared.

According to her, even her close friends had concerns and advised her to walk away. But she chose to follow her heart.

“My friends were telling me to wrap it up, but I was like, ‘No, I love him’.”

The revelation adds emotional depth to her music, giving fans a new way to connect with the story behind the lyrics.

Ayra Starr also shared her thoughts on what truly matters in a partner.

While she acknowledged that everyone has preferences, she made it clear that physical appearance is not a priority for her.

“You can be fine and not have sense. It is the truth,” she said.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Ayra Starr's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@VickkyMama stated:

"Ayra Starr brought me here and this was such a good watch, Quen. As a Nigerian YouTuber living in Korea, I can confirm their cosmetology is on another level. Ayra in Korea would be insane, someone tell her we need to film something together"

@Unapologeticdon noted:

"Ayra is so funny and beautiful I did not realize how funny she wasQuen if you don't bring her back in some way, shape or form you'll be hearing from my lawyer."

@erafaves

"With the sweet introduction, I was waiting for sis to walk in through the door ... Didn't know she was just hiding under the cupboard"

Ayra Starr confesses to a "very secret" relationship that her friends begged her to end. Photo: Ayra Starr.

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million views

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375 million cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng