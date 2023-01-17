DJ Cuppy's fiancé Ryan Taylor is lucky to have her love and support especially in his career

According to reports, Taylor had to end a boxing match just ten minutes in after his opponent dealt him a blow in his eye

Taking to her Instagram page, Cuppy revealed how scared she was, while the boxer in his own post, gushed over how she made him feel better

For DJ Cuppy, having her man intact and injury free is better than any boxing match he would like to see to the end.

The singer made the statement in a post she put up to console her man after he landed in the hospital during a fight.

According to reports, Taylor was hit in the eye by his opponent just 10 minutes into the fight and he had to find his way out.

"The LOML ♥️ THANK GOD your eye is recovering. You scared me from ringside straight to A&E …Sorry fans, I pick his eyesight OVER any boxing match ANYDAY! #SorryNotSorry."

See Cuppy's post below:

Ryan on his own page talked about how Cuppy simply dragged him out of the fight situatio to go party.

The boxer also disclosed how the fight went the way it did or why but as a fighter, durimng matches, anything can happen.

"WAAAAY TOO BLESSED TO BE STRESSED! @cuppymusic said “Babe don’t stress over what we can’t control, We don’t even need this sh*it anyway let’s go party.” Thank you everyone for the supportive messages. Honestly it’s still confusing to me how or why it happened but everything happens for a reason. This fight game ain’t a joke and once we step in that ring anything can happen doesn’t matter how tough you are."

See the post below:

Reactions to Cuppy and Taylor's posts

kizobillz:

"Love is blind nor mean say e go come blind for real life bcos of match "

jada_p__:

"Love looks so good on YOU sis ❤️"

botti_mighty:

"Just finished watching the fight .. it didn’t last 10mins "

priscalbeauty:

"Steady feeding the online In-laws !! Make sure your happy in real life sis !!"

iamchimakingsley:

"Leave all this big English……He Ran Away From The Ring. The Heat Was Much For Him."

tommydee1393:

"Your team suc*ks Ryan, they wanted you to fight even after you said you can’t see, they don’t have your best interest at heart."

rxshid4:

"Shh 40sec and you lost to a rapper who never boxed before."

philly2680:

"Walking L. Your girlfriend knows it. Everyone knows it."

auntiechar1992:

"Can’t last at doing anything lol. You can’t last being in a ring in a relationship or being a dad ha."

Cuppy supports fiancé Ryan Taylor as he opens auto shop

Cuppy, who is head over heels for her man Ryan Taylor in a post via her Instastory revealed he opened a new auto shop.

The Disc Jockey also shared some pictures as she showed support for him.

Cuppy's action stirred different reactions as some netizens applauded her, while others expressed concern over her love life.

