Congratulations are in order for billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy Otedola, who recently said yes to her British lover

Videos making the rounds in the online community captured the moment the boxer proposed to Cuppy at an event in Abu Dhabi

Fans and supporters of Cuppy have since flooded the online community with congratulatory messages for her

It appears 2023 will be a super busy year for the Otedola family following yet another wedding proposal that just went down.

Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy finally said yes to her 30-year-old British lover after he popped the question at an award ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

DJ Cuppy: Billionaire daughter gets engaged. Photo: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Some videos making the rounds on social media captured the moment the professional boxer went down on his knees and asked Cuppy to be his wife.

The Gelato crooner appeared to have been caught off-guard by his request but she wasted no time in saying yes to her man.

People present at the event couldn’t help but gush over the adorable moment as they cheered the couple on.

Another video spotted online equally captured the moment Cuppy and her man wrapped themselves in a tight embrace and locked lips.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

_donnalinda955 said:

"So cuppy has been deceiving us abt being single,,, omo na today this single life pain me reach my bone ,,,, congratulations sweetheart,, God will do mine too soon."

_favee__ said:

"Awwwwwnnnnnn Cuppy has shown us there’s a difference between Real life and Social media, know how to separate those those two lives. There’s Cuppy and there’s Florence the part we never know about her."

ladyv_foods said:

"Wow congratulations I knew she will not marry a Nigerian she feels Nigerian guys are after her father’s money ."

realpreshchinah.o said:

"Everybody saying I thought you were single DJ cuppy...na so life suppose be, always make ur enemies confuse, put them in a guess and boom the result will be announced to them just like DJ cuppy did today by surprising all of us congratulations DJ cuppy ."

adejumola_olamide said:

"Hmm cuppy dey part of the women Wey dey claim single for social media dey cuddle for night..Na so God go dey expose Una congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng