Ever since DJ Cuppy announced her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor she has been an item of interest on social media

Nigerian are convinced that Ryan isn't as interested in the singer with the way she has been showing him off

The boxer however has proven Nigerians wrong as he took time to affirm Cuppy as his wife in her new post

DJ Cuppy's fiancé Ryan Taylor seems to be excited at the prospects of getting married to her as much as she is looking forward to being his wife.

The singer recently shared a photo from her unusual work station on a boat and seemed to be exhausted from the long day.

DJ Cuppy's fiance Ryan Taylor calls her his wife Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

"Another long day at the office #ToCuppyThisTune."

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

DJ Cuppy's boxer fiancé joined the long queue of people who reacted to Cuppy's post.

Taylor gushed over his woman, and affirmed her status as his wife.

" Wifeeeeee."

Other reactions to Cuppy's post

diana_akwi:

"I don’t trust this guy at all I fear for cuppy "

king_vibez29:

"Cuppy wey no Dey copy "

supreme.memequeen:

"@ryan_taylor if my man aint like you ryan i dont want him."

king_vibez29:

"Cuppy wey no Dey copy "

dr_mobyle:

"Jollof on the boat❤️"

l.tobiloba:

"Jollof on boat…. Make Dolphins shake tail small. #mrscerti"

savageghost88:

"Your office soft ❤️"

iam_hopside:

"Keep chopping life Omo iyami ❤️... Make who no like you go jump inside water .. #1 OMO ELENIYAN ✅❤️"

adewara_boluwatife:

"Skin like milk ....God abeg oooo....I want to cuppy this skin ooo"

__mr____ayan__07:

"You are stunning."

freisoftechnology89:

"You look amazing."

Cuppy's fiance's ex reveals he is a big liar and cheater

DJ Cuppy’s love story with British boxer, Ryan Taylor, continues to find its way into public discussions.

This time around, Taylor’s ex-lover, Fiona, was spotted in a video post with a sound bite that made it seem like she was indirectly throwing shades.

A background voice in Fiona’s video was heard saying anyone who wants her ex-lover can keep him as he’s a big fat liar and a cheater.

Source: Legit.ng