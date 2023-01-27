Big Brother Naija reality star, Uriel Oputa, recently celebrated her birthday with some stunning new photos

The ebony beauty who is now a fitness and health influencer showed off her curvaceous body in a mini dress

The shimmery look was designed by a Nigerian fashion house, SoluchXclusive

Birthdays are special and for Uriel Oputa, it is certainly the perfect opportunity to play dress up.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star turned a year older on Wednesday, January 25, and shared new photos to celebrate.

Photos of Uriel. Credit: @urielmusicstar

Source: Instagram

For her birthday shoot, the fitness and health enthusiast draped her trimmed curves in a beautiful gold dress.

The look featured a sheer-infused plunging neckline with fringed sleeves with a hemline stopping several inches above her knees.

Check out the photos below:

Speaking with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the designer behind the dress, SoluchXclusive, had this to say:

"It’s a custom made dress. The minimum time frame for order is 2 months. Any other time lesser is an express order."

Uriel Oputa Shares 35th birthday wishes, fans react

The reality TV star shared a clip on her birthday that has gone viral, where she disclosed her three deepest desires for her 35th birthday.

Uriel revealed that all she wants for her 35th birthday is to get married to a billionaire with a medium gbola and have seven kids together.

In another post, Uriel went all out as she asked her fans where she could find a billionaire lover because she needs someone to finance her 'baby-girl' lifestyle.

