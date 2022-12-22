2022 has been a year of many successes, love and sweet romance within the Nigerian entertainment industry that has left many fans of its practitioners gushing over them

This year many Nigerian celebrities finally found love and got hooked; we got to witness superstar weddings of celebs like Rita Dominic, Kemi Adetiba, Mercy Chinwo and M.I

Love is a beautiful thing especially when it is found in a marriage of genuine affection and peace, and some of our favourite Naija celebs finally seemed to have found theirs in 2022

Legit.ng, in this article, has compiled a list of the nine biggest celebrity weddings that took place in 2022, which had all of us in a chokehold on social media

2022 was a year of love, polygamy and lavish weddings within the Nigerian entertainment scene as many A-list celebrities finally tied the knot after years of waiting on them to do the needful.

We saw veteran actresses like Rita Dominic finally settle down after years of being referred to as the most-eligible single female movie star. We also witnessed the ace movie producer Kemi Adetiba say I do to the love of her life.

In another of our end-of-year reviews, Legit.ng has compiled a list of the nine biggest celebrity weddings in 2022. Photo credit:@isrealdmw/ritadominic/@mercychinwo/@kemitadetiba

Like Davido said, "Love is sweet; when money enters, love is sweeter" the weddings of the couples in this article compiled by Legit.ng are the true definition of that phrase as they all, in their own ways, redefined what big and lavish weddings should be like.

Below is a list of the nine biggest celebrity weddings of 2022:

1. Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike

First on this list is the union between Rita Dominic and her hubby Fidelis Anosike. Their classy lavish love affair was held in two phases. The first part was the traditional wedding which took place earlier this year in April, at Rita's hometown Mbaise, Imo state.

While the white wedding was held later in the year, on November 26, at a 900-year-old church in London, it was the cynosure of what a truly classy, wealthy and extravagant wedding should be like.

Rita Dominic married at the age of 47, while her husband Fidelis is 56.

2. Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah

The wedding party of ace Nollywood movie producer Kemi Adetiba and her husband Oscar Heman-Ackah was another iconic celebration of love.

Kemi isn't particularly famous for having a loud personality. However, this time she went all out. Many celebrities graced the event, with Sola Sobowale noticeably present, standing firm for her as the mother she no longer has.

3. Mercy Chinwo and Blessed Uzochikwa

The holy matrimony of popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her hubby Blessed Uzochikwa was another huge celebrity affair. The wedding party of these two ministers of God was held over two weeks.

First, it was the traditional wedding, and the following weekend, they tensioned our hearts as their white wedding was held in Rivers state to a huge ovation and coverage.

For two weekends straight social media was on a shutdown as it was all a Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed's affair nothing mattered, just their love story.

4. M.I Abaga and Eniola Mafe

40-year-old rapper Jude Abaga, better known as M.I, is another old face in the entertainment industry who took a walk down the aisle and took the solemn oath to always do right by his beautiful bride Eniola Mafe.

M.I joined his other celebrity colleagues like Kemi Adetiba and Rita Dominic, who finally decided to leave the singles waiting room.

Jude Abaga tied the knot with his queen on September 22, 2022, and many other Nigerian celebrities graced it.

5. Isreal DMW and his wife, Sheila:

The next biggest celebrity wedding on this list might surprise some people but believe me when we say it was deserved.

Isreal Afeare, aka Isreal DMW, is the logistics manager of the internationally famous Afrobeat singer Davido. And the ovation the OBO brings to any event is incomparable, and Isreal enjoyed that at the mercy of his boss for free.

On October 22, Benin Edo state was held agog as the entire 30BG gang took the empire by storm to celebrate with one of their own, Isreal, as he tied to knot with his beautiful wife, Sheila.

6. Ini Dima-Okojie and Abasi Ene-Obong

On May 20, 2022, ace Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie officially said 'I do' to her husband, Abasi Ene-Obong, with a host of her colleagues present to witness her glorious day.

In a sweet and surreal affair, the beautiful movie star savoured every moment of her once-in-a-lifetime moment as she walked down the aisle with the man of her dreams.

Ini's wedding wasn't one with so many guests as it was a pretty private affair; however, take nothing away from the classy and sophistication it exuded all through the celebration.

7. Tim Godfrey and Erica Jones

Another celebrity wedding that stole the headlines was the union of the popular gospel singer Tim Godfrey and his beautiful wife, Erica Jones.

The official holy matrimony of this sweet couple took place in April 2022, and it was bliss to watch Tim Godfrey finally have a woman to call his own.

8. Nikki Laoye and Soul Snatcha

It was a year of gospel artists finding love. Another to have stolen the headlines was female singer Nikki Laoye who tied the knot with Kunle Adeyoola, aka Soul Snatcha.

The couple tagged their love affair as the union of the #Snatchas. It was coined out of the stage name of Nikki Laoye's rapper husband, Soul Snatcha.

The couple tied the knot officially on March 18, 2022.

9. Ummi Rahab Saleh

Ummi is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Kannywood cinema. The 18-year-old actress tied the knot with her handsome husband, Lilin Baba, whose real name is Shuaibu Ahmed Abbas.

The wedding took place in Kano on June 18, 2022. The wedding was the talk of the town as it played host to many Kannywood stars like Sani Danja, Ali Nuhu, Hadiza Aliyu, Rahama Sadau and many others.

