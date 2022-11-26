November 26, 2022, is all about the beautiful bride Rita Dominic and her sweet hubby Fidelis Anosike as they finally tie the knot in the UK

The couple's white wedding took place at a 900-year-old Abbey church in Yorkshire, UK has been the talk of the town all day as various clips from the event trend online

In a video sighted online, the newly wedded were seen exchanging their first kiss as they were declared officially married and could now answer to the name Mr and Mrs Anosike

The internet has been held ransom all day as the veteran Nollywood actress Rita Dominic and her media mogul hubby Fidelis Anosike finally tied the knot in the UK today, November 26, 2022.

The first official photos from the white wedding as the couple exchanged their first kiss have surfaced online, leaving many of their online families gushing over the beautiful newlyweds.

Videos from Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike's white wedding trends online. Photo credit: @instablog/@chiomaakpotha

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic's industry colleagues and close friends Chioma Akpotha, Kate Henshaw, and Michelle Dede have all been tensioning us all day online as they continue to drop updates from the wedding on their social media pages.

In the latest clips, the couple could be seen kissing for the first time after they were declared husband and wife and were officially pronounced as Mr and Mrs Anosike.

See the moment Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike exchanged their first kiss below:

See how netizens reacted to the videos of Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike getting pronounced as husband and wife:

@veevogee:

"This wedding isn’t for everyone, there are rich kids weddings then Rita with Class. Congratulations, darling."

@lindisignature:

"And that’s how a wedding should be… decent and classy… not everytime bwest and razz people with noise everywhere."

@poshest_hope:

"Awww. God bless their union. May no Judy come near their marriage, amen."

@abikeshugaa:

"Trust Igbo Mummies and Daddies to always capture the beautiful moments on their androids so they can have something to gist about when they get home."

@beccaszn:

"This wedding na season film normally! Doings choke!! Rita be ageing backwards… cut soap for me oo."

@officialbobbyfredrick__:

"I'm pretty sure this wedding has been her dream wedding n she finally got the wedding she wanted."

@adadi_nma2:

"This is awesome, best age to marry if not 4 child birth Atleast head Don calm down."

@its.teejay_:

"Those who are patient are patient enough for the right person…if you no get this kind patience, go marry anybody."

@wendy_adammaaa:

"May God bless their home and there shall be no story of side chics. Amen."

Rita Dominic's white wedding: Stunning clips of Kate Henshaw and Michelle Dede in bridesmaid's outfits trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that Rita Dominic's wedding was set to take place in the UK on November 26, 2022.

It was announced then that Kate Henshaw, Michelle Dede and a couple of others were the esteemed individuals who would be on Rita's Bridesmaid train.

And with some of the videos that have surfaced online from the wedding, they didn't disappoint as they stepped out looking stunning in their pitch-white gowns.

Source: Legit.ng