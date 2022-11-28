Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic took social media by storm with her white wedding ceremony in London

The movie star had a fairytale wedding with Fidelis Anosike in the UK and she has now made changes on her social media profile

After the ceremony, Rita Dominic finally added her husband’s last name to her social media profiles

Much loved Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic’s white wedding to Fidelis Anosike in London was a trending topic on social media.

Shortly after the star-studded event took place, the movie star quickly made changes to her social media profiles.

On her official Instagram account, Rita was seen to have added her husband’s last name, Anosike, to hers.

Shortly after the change to her social media profile was made, it did not take netizens long to notice it and share their reactions.

Fans react as Rita Dominic finally adds husband’s last name to her social media page

A number of netizens had sweet things to say about the development. Read some of their comments below:

shop_with_glittershaven:

"As it should be God’s blessings on their union "

chefnshopper:

"Her husband is a whole vibe "

official_zinny23:

"I pray to change mine soon "

teggywales:

"As she should"

sandypreneur:

"Of course. Congratulations Mrs Anosike "

rosythrone:

"As it should be, they're both one now. God bless them❤️"

wisdomcounsellin:

"Congratulations to her and those trusting God for status update it will not elude you this 2022. ❤️"

“Anosike is a correct 10/10”: Reaction trails clips of Rita Dominic’s hubby Fidelis doing Gbese, video trends

The couple left social media users buzzing with reactions over numerous exciting video clips from their wedding party in the UK the internet.

One of the wedding videos saw the couple dancing at the after-party, where her husband, Fidelis Anosike showed off his exciting dance step that has set social media on fire.

Fans of both couples couldn't help but notice just how well Rita Dominic's husband was throwing it down, that at some point he even did the famous 'Gbese' dance step.

