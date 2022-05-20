Popular actress Ini-Dima Okojie has taken to social media to share her stunnin g look for her court wedding

g The movie star tied the knot with her lover on May 20 and she flooded her Instagram page with gorgeous photos of her white ensemble

on Fans and colleagues could not help but gush over the actress as congratulatory messages flooded her page

Nollywood movie star Ini Dima-Okojie held her court wedding on Friday, May 20 and she has taken to social media to share photos of her stunning outfit.

The actress who had been counting down the days to officially becoming a Mrs could not keep calm as she made the announcement on her Instagram page.

Actress Ini Dima-Okojie ties the knot with lover Photo credit: @inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

Ini rocked an all-white two-piece off-shoulder top with a huge detail on the chest area, she finished off with a beautiful veil, subtle makeup and flowers.

"Your girl is officially Mrs Ene-Obong."

See the post below:

Nigerians gush over Ini's look

ihuomalindaejiofor:

"Congratulations darling!!! Beautiful."

thedorathybachor:

"Congratulations my darling "

lindaosifo:

"You look so beautiful!! congratulations "

lalaakindoju:

"A stunning brideeeeee. Congrats hun."

iamtonitones:

"Gorgeous! Congratulations Ini! "

moabudu:

"So so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️. Much love my darling @inidimaokojie. Sending you abundant blessings ❤️❤️"

nancyisimeofficial:

"Such a beaut! Congratulations babyyyy❤️"

topetedela:

"Congratulations, Mrs Ene-Obong. "

iamthatpj:

"Big congratulations Ini !!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️"

kaylahoniwo:

"Congratulations hunnay ! You looks stunning "

Source: Legit.ng