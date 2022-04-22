Weeks after saying yes, award-winning filmmaker Kemi Adetiba has finally made things official with her man, Oscar

The actress had dropped teasers on her Instagram page during the early hours of Friday, April 22, to the delight of fans and followers

A video from the private ceremony has surfaced on social media and congratulatory messages poured in for the King of Boys filmmaker

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for award-winning Nollywood filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, who has just officially commenced her marital journey.

Weeks after the King of Boys filmmaker shared the news of her engagement to lover, Oscar, they finally exchanged marital vows in front of friends and family members on Friday, April 22.

Nollywood's Kemi Adetiba ties the knot. Photo: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Adetiba had initially taken to her Instagram page with a teaser post where she indicated that she is looking forward to having a great day.

See her post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Several hours after the photo post, a video from the couple’s private ceremony surfaced on social media to the delight of many.

From indications, the husband and wife only had a few people over in the warm and intimate wedding ceremony.

Kemi was seen holding her man closely as a man of God officiated.

Watch the video below:

The media personality also returned to her Instagram page with a charming photo while announcing that things have been made official with her man.

See post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

askdamz said:

"Glory!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️. God be praised!!! Congratulations."

idahosalaurie said:

"Congratulations to the both of you!!"

callmeelwizzy said:

"Congratulations to Oscar. My pastor's son. God bless your home with everything needed to have a successful union."

smitholawale120 said:

" This pastor No get part 2.. Congratulation Kemi-King maker God bless your home."

_d_a_m_i_l_o_l_a_ said:

"This is sweet to watch, doing me like I should go and get married tomorrow..... What a beautiful simple and classic wedding may God bless their unions."

Rita Dominic shares official video of traditional wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Rita Dominic finally had the time to extend her gratitude and appreciation to everyone who attended her wedding ceremony.

The movie star also posted an official video on her page that captured some of the interesting moments at the wedding party.

Colleagues, fans and other well-wishers flooded her comment section with more congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng