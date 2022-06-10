With less than 9 months to the 2023 general elections, Nigerians, as well as some celebrities in the entertainment industry, have been drumming support for their preferred candidates

This has often led to disagreement on social media, with some celebrities ending up being dragged while others are applauded for their choice of candidate

There are, however, some celebrities who chose to sit on the fence and would instead not endorse their candidate but urge Nigerians to get their PVC

With the emergence of former Lagos state governor Bola Tinubu as the Presidential flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), the stage is set for the 2023 presidential elections.

Aside from Tinubu, there are two other candidates in the persons of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

Brymo says it is time for a city boy. Credit: @chidimokeme @brymo @peterokoye @paulokoye

Source: Instagram

Over the past few weeks, popular celebrities have been endorsing their preferred candidates from these three aspirants.

In this article, we look at the list of popular celebrities who have endorsed their preferred candidate:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Cross

While the BBNaija reality star has not yet endorsed Atiku, some netizens believed his video chat with the presidential candidate was a means of swaying the public to him.

Cross made headlines after he had a rare opportunity of getting on a video call with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate.

Sharing a photo on his official Twitter page, Cross went on to ask his followers if they had any idea who would emerge as Atiku's running mate.

2. Brymo

Nigerian singer and songwriter is one of the few celebrities who have come out publicly to endorse Tinubu of the APC.

Brymo, while reacting to a tweet, said Tinubu is the man with a plan who should be allowed to lead the country despite being old.

The singer also said it was time for a city boy to rule the country, referring to the former Lagos state governor.

3. Peter and Paul Okoye of Psquare

The twin brothers and singers have thrown their weight behind the LP candidate Peter Obi.

In a statement via his social media timeline, Peter declared support for Obi on social media and called on fellow Nigerians to do the same.

"He is the most qualified to save and fix our beloved Country! A Disciplined and Principled man. Peter Obi will tell you place, name, and time of what he did," he wrote in an IG post.

Like his twin brother, Paul took to his Instagram page with a photo post in which he was spotted posing with Obi as he advised Nigerians not to get it wrong again as it would be another eight years of suffering.

4. MC Olumo

The former chairman of the Lagos chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), MC Oluomo, is a big supporter of Tinubu and has always made it known.

After Tinubu's emergence, MC Oluomo was among the first to send a congratulation message to the APC candidate as a video of him dancing went viral on social media.

5. Erriga

Talented rapper Erigga seemed to have taken a lot of time before arriving at his preferred candidate as he openly supported Obi.

Erriga, in a post via Twitter, wrote:

"I don make up my mind na Peter Obi I wan vote for✅."

6. Chidi Mokeme

Nollywood veteran actor Chidi Mokeme is among popular celebrities that have shown support for Obi as he urged fans and followers to pick their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ahead of 2023.

7. Ruggedman

Veteran rapper and activist has also shown support for LP candidate Obi.

8. Paul Play Dairo

Veteran musician in a post said he had been a member of the PDP since 2001. While responding to a fan who said many don't know he is an ambassador for Atiku, the singer replied:

"Abeg make una no vex , I have been with PDP SINCE 2001, I don’t chop any body money , I work and I get paid . Thanks."

9. Okey Bakassi

Veteran comedian Okey Bakassi is another celebrity who has endorsed Peter Obi as he said he admires the politician's courage.

Bakassi wrote:

"I like the substance-based campaign he's running, I admire his courage and principles....waiting for his next move."

10. Kate Henshaw

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has also declared support LP presidential candidate. The actress, while reacting to Obi's tweet about him contesting in 2023, simply said 'Yes' under his tweet.

We will keep updating this list as more celebrities support their preferred candidates in the coming months.

2023 election: It used to be our parents' problem, now it is ours - Mayorkun

Popular singer and Holy Father crooner Mayorkun shared a profound statement amid the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries election.

Mayorkun, in a statement, stressed that in the past, elections in the country were only parents' concerns. However, he added that it was now the problem of everyone in the country.

The DMW artist said:

“Gone are those days when the country’s problem used to be our parents problems, they are now ours!”

Source: Legit.ng