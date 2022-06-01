Music star Peter Okoye continues to remain vocal about his unflinching support for a presidential aspirant, Peter Obi

The Psquare musician recently responded to comments by Dele Momodu about Obi’s rather slim chances at becoming president

According to Okoye, even if the presidential aspirant’s party lacks money and structure, he has the support of the people

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P has refused to accept the words of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Dele Momodu.

Momodu who recently lost his party’s primary elections granted a TVC interview where he submitted that Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has a slim chance at the presidency.

Singer Mr P takes on Dele Momodu.

Source: Instagram

According to the media mogul, Obi’s current party lacks the money and structure of the PDP and All Progressive Congress (APC).

Reacting to Momodu’s position, Mr P in a Twitter post submitted that Obi may not have the money and structure, but he has the support of “the youths, the masses and the people”.

His tweet read:

"Yes Peter Obi might not have the money and structure! But he has the Youths,The Masses and The People now!. The truth is that we the people are the structure. We are many and we are powerful. We are Obi-deint✊ we cannot be distracted."

Mr P makes a case for Peter Obi

In a series of following tweets, the singer submitted that suffering awaits Nigerians upon failure to elect Obi as the country's next president.

According to the singer, the crop of current leaders has intentionally made life hard for citizens so as to easily manipulate them during election seasons.

In a different tweet, Mr P posed a question to Momodu and asked how the money and structure in other parties have been beneficial to the country.

For the entertainer, the country needs change and Obi is the only candidate that can drive the much-needed change.

More tweets are below:

