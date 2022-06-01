Global site navigation

He Has the People: Singer Peter Okoye Responds As Dele Momodu Says Obi Has No Chance at Presidency
He Has the People: Singer Peter Okoye Responds As Dele Momodu Says Obi Has No Chance at Presidency

by  Adeyinka Odutuyo
  • Music star Peter Okoye continues to remain vocal about his unflinching support for a presidential aspirant, Peter Obi
  • The Psquare musician recently responded to comments by Dele Momodu about Obi’s rather slim chances at becoming president
  • According to Okoye, even if the presidential aspirant’s party lacks money and structure, he has the support of the people

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P has refused to accept the words of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Dele Momodu.

Momodu who recently lost his party’s primary elections granted a TVC interview where he submitted that Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has a slim chance at the presidency.

Singer Peter Okoye responds to Dele Momodu
Singer Mr P takes on Dele Momodu. Photo: @peterpsquare/@delemomoduovation
According to the media mogul, Obi’s current party lacks the money and structure of the PDP and All Progressive Congress (APC).

Reacting to Momodu’s position, Mr P in a Twitter post submitted that Obi may not have the money and structure, but he has the support of “the youths, the masses and the people”.

His tweet read:

"Yes Peter Obi might not have the money and structure! But he has the Youths,The Masses and The People now!. The truth is that we the people are the structure. We are many and we are powerful. We are Obi-deint✊ we cannot be distracted."

Mr P makes a case for Peter Obi

In a series of following tweets, the singer submitted that suffering awaits Nigerians upon failure to elect Obi as the country's next president.

According to the singer, the crop of current leaders has intentionally made life hard for citizens so as to easily manipulate them during election seasons.

In a different tweet, Mr P posed a question to Momodu and asked how the money and structure in other parties have been beneficial to the country.

For the entertainer, the country needs change and Obi is the only candidate that can drive the much-needed change.

Peter Obi could have been my running mate, Kwankwaso

Legit.ng previously reported that the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, said Peter Obi, could have been his running mate.

Recall that on May 27, Obi joined the Labour Party hours after announcing the resignation of his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Going further, he said the NNPP would shop for a popular vice-presidential candidate from the south after its national convention.

Source: Legit.ng

