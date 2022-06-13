Elections season is fast approaching and Nigerian entertainers are doing their bit in supporting preferred candidates

PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, LP’s Peter Obi and APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu are all candidates vying to become the next president of Nigeria

While celebrities are free to make their choice, some individuals who declared support for Tinubu have received heavy backlash on social media

The 2023 general election is fast approaching and Nigerian citizens are more determined than ever before to get it right with the crop of leaders elected into office.

While there are many offices and positions to be filled, Nigerians are particularly interested in the office of the president and the individual who would be taking the reins of power from President Mohammadu Buhari.

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar managed to clinch the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s ticket and is the party’s presidential candidate.

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra state, also managed to clinch the presidential ticket of the Labour Party (LP) after dumping the PDP at the very last minute.

Lagos state former governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is also seeking to become Nigeria’s president after clinching the All Progressive Congress (APC)’s presidential ticket.

While each candidate is building momentum and bagging support on social media, public figures who declare for Tinubu seem to be receiving backlash on social media.

Legit.ng has compiled a list below:

1. Brymo

The music sparked reactions on social media some weeks ago after coming out to say he is not opposed to a Tinubu presidency.

"To be honest, when it comes down to it, if the ticket does not find its way east, a Tinubu presidency should be a thing to look forward to," a post on his Twitter page read.

Brymo's position immediately subjected him to heavy criticisms on social media with his staunch fans equally disagreeing with him over his choice of a presidential candidate.

2. Comedian Mr Jollof

The comic star has been one known to heavily criticise the state of the nation and call out past, and current leaders for the roles they have played.

Perhaps, this was why it came as a surprise to many after he publicly declared support for Tinubu on social media and even met with the APC presidential candidate.

One social media user who criticised the entertainer wrote:

"Mr jollof na hungry fellow o na belle politics that’s why I can never take him serious."

3. Eniola Badmus

Even though it should come as no surprise that Nollywood's Eniola Badmus is a staunch supporter of the Tinubu family, many are still dragging her for her political affiliations.

Months after celebrating her godmother, Remi Tinubu's 61st birthday, Badmus publicly declared for a Tinubu presidency on social media.

The Cable reports that the Nollywood actress commented "Tinubu all the way" under an Instagram post where blogger, Tunde Ednut, had asked his followers for their preferred presidential candidate.

