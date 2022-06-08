Nigerian singer Mayorkun shared a statement as he spoke on how issues in the country have shifted from parents to the youth

The singer said it was now everyone’s problem as many Nigerians stayed up to monitor the APC presidential primaries

Mayorkun’s statement has fuelled deep reactions from fans and followers, who acknowledged the singer’s statement

Popular singer and Holy Father crooner Mayorkun has shared a profound statement amid the All Progressive Congress (APC) primaries election.

Mayorkun, in a statement, stressed that in the past, elections in the country were only parents' concerns. However, he added that it was now the problem of everyone in the country.

It is now our problem: Mayorkun. Credit: @mayorkun

Source: Instagram

The DMW artist said:

“Gone are those days when the country’s problem used to be our parents problems, they are now ours!”

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mayorkun’s statement

The singer’s statement has stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

cynthia_ceec7:

"E don reach out turn we no still change anything ."

iam_damskeed:

"But now we understand that adulthood na scam ."

_ayodejiii:

"because everybody watch small primaries we nor go hear word shaa get ya pvc not be to watch."

iam_muktarrr:

"They are not taking us serious cos we are busy shaking yansh and knacking whatever comes our way."

2nitdontee:

"My brother I watched how people who we trusted some much stepping down for Jagaban n I weak ,,,, especially female delegate from the east !!! This means this suffer people Dey suffer is non of their business!!! TRULY OUR PARENTS ARE NOW ARE PROBLEMS!! God go pay dem back ."

mob___17:

"The same way our parents fasted and prayed , we sef don start to they post Jesus."

Osinbajo's campaign spokesperson congratulate Tinubu

Akinnola in a statement shared on Facebook on Wednesday, June 8, congratulated Tinubu and described him as the presumed winner of the election.

The statement seen by Vanguard read:

“In any contest, there must be a winner. However, I’m very proud of my choice of support in the person of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“I have no iota of regret over my support for him. It was a privilege to play a pivotal role for him during the process.

I would gladly do it over and over again. It’s a matter of conviction. “And for all our supporters and other volunteers who worked assiduously, day and night on the PYO project, God bless you all. I’m so proud of all of you.

Source: Legit.ng