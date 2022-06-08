MC Oluomo sent a congratulatory message to Bola Tinubu over his victory at the APC presidential primaries

The former Lagos state NURTW chairman said the APC chieftain had proven his credentials with his hard work and commitment

Sending him good wishes ahead of the 2023 elections, Oluomo noted that Tinubu’s victory at the primary was well-deserved

Former Lagos state chairman of the National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW) Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has sent a congratulation message to Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries.

MC Oluomo, in a statement via his Instagram page, said Tinubu’s victory at the primaries was well deserved, adding that he proved his credentials of hard work and commitment.

MC Oluomo sent a message to Tinubu after his victory at APC primaries. Credit: kingmcoluomo

Source: Instagram

The former NURTW chairman wrote:

“Congratulations on your well-deserved victory in our party's just-concluded primary election, Your victory as the party Presidential flag bearer and Insha Allah the country's President. In the past, you have proved your credentials with your hard work and commitment which has borne such great results now. You are undoubtedly an asset to the party and the country at large and with your mind-blowing organizational and professional skills you will help the country scale new heights of achievement. Sending you all the good wishes for the exercise of your new mandate and I pray for Allah's blessing on you always . Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

See the post below:

Another video showed Oluomo and other supporters of Tinubu jubilating.

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

sajetiologa:

"Congratulations my darling son Ayinde my love forever ❤️❤️❤️."

officialpasumababylover:

"Congratulations Jagaban BAT23."

Osinbajo's campaign spokesperson hails Tinubu

Richard Akinola, the spokesman of the Yemi Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his perceived victory at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

Akinnola in a statement shared on Facebook on Wednesday, June 8, described Tinubu as the presumed winner of the election.

The statement read:

“In any contest, there must be a winner. However, I’m very proud of my choice of support in the person of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo."

Source: Legit.ng