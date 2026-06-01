Festus Keyamo has criticised the reported PDP factional endorsement of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s 2027 presidential ambition, describing it as illegitimate and a “comedy taken too far”

He urged Jonathan to publicly clarify his position, warning that silence could harm his global reputation and revive past political narratives

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has denied reports linking him to a vice-presidential slot, insisting his focus remains on his senatorial ambition under the APM platform

FCT, Abuja - Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has criticised the reported emergence of former President Goodluck Jonathan as a 2027 presidential candidate of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction, describing the development as “a bizarre comedy taken too far”.

His reaction comes amid growing political controversy following reports that Jonathan had been endorsed by a PDP faction aligned with Governor Seyi Makinde and the Turaki structure, despite the former president’s absence at the affirmation event and his silence on the matter.

Keyamo Reacts to Jonathan's 2027 Presidential Bid, "Comedy Taken Too Far"

Source: Twitter

Keyamo questions legitimacy of endorsement

In a strongly worded statement shared publicly, Keyamo faulted the process through which the endorsement was made, questioning the credibility of those behind it and the implication for Nigeria’s political space.

“This is some kind of bizarre comedy taken too far by supposedly grown adults and some names that were actually in the corridors of power at some point in this country,” he said.

He further criticised what he described as the attempt to project a presidential ticket for Jonathan without his direct involvement.

“Giving a whole Presidential ticket to an ex-President and statesman by proxy and by a bunch of people not even registered on INEC’s website,” he stated.

Keyamo also expressed concern over what he described as the disregard for Jonathan’s reputation, warning that the situation could damage the former president’s public image.

“For the sake of his global image, President Goodluck Jonathan must IMMEDIATELY issue a strong ‘no, thank you’ statement,” he said.

He added that failure to clarify his position could revive negative political narratives from Jonathan’s past electoral defeat.

Jonathan remains silent on endorsement

Jonathan has not publicly reacted to the endorsement by the PDP faction and was absent at the affirmation ceremony where his name was announced as the group’s 2027 presidential candidate.

The development has continued to generate debate within political circles, especially as different factions within the PDP deepen internal disagreements ahead of the next general election cycle.

Bala denies joining Jonathan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammed, has dismissed reports linking him to a possible vice-presidential slot on Jonathan’s alleged 2027 ticket.

The governor said his political focus remains on his current ambition and urged the public to disregard speculation suggesting otherwise.

Source: Legit.ng