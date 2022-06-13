The political space towards the 2023 presidential election is gaining momentum, with political parties concluding their primaries

All eyes are now on the presidential candidates on who their running mates will be ahead of the polls

The APC has been advised not to consider a joint Muslim-Muslim ticket by some youth groups in the country

FCT, Abuja - Some prominent youth groups in the country under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Coalition (NYC), have cautioned the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to present a Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The groups made the demand at a press conference in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Monday, June 13.

Dr. Pam is currently serving as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission. Photo credit: NCPC

Addressing journalists on behalf of the coalition, Aare Oladotun Hassan, president of NYC, and Comrade Sabastine Danjibril, the spokesman of NYC, urged the ruling party to pick Reverend Dr. Yakubu Pam as the running mate of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Dr. Pam is currently serving as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), and he is also a former chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Aare Hassan who is also the president of Yoruba Council Worldwide said:

“We hereby settle on one man that has the love of Nigeria at heart, a well-experienced man, a devoted Christian, and totally committed to an egalitarian society and system of government in person of Reverend Dr. Yakubu Pam.

“Who best should we choose to serve as our VP if not a peace-loving man with impeccable credentials and experience at this critical point in time.

“More so, being from the northern zone of the country he best fit for the post of vice president and should be picked by the leadership of the party, and President Muhammadu Buhari should intervene and prevail on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his running mate to the APC.

“Dr. Yakubu Pam is a revered Reverend father of high repute, who has garnered experience from serving in the highest Christian body of CAN with detailed information and knowledge of the Church, having gone through all rudiment to become Plateau state chairman of CAN, thereafter became the CAN chairman in the entire 19 northern states.

“His vast experiences in the areas of peace and conflict resolution is unmatched; he personally intervened to resolve so many attritions with proven result of excellence.”

2023: Pastor says rumours of Muslim-Muslim ticket targeted at denting Tinubu

On his part, the leader of Young Professionals of Nigeria, Pastor John Desmond has warned those peddling rumours of a Muslim-Muslim in the APC to quit henceforth.

He said the speculation is targeted at denting the image of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and tagging him as a religious fanatic.

Desmond, in a statement on Sunday, June 12 said Tinubu is smart enough to make the best choice of running mate that will deliver victory when the time comes.

APC presidential primary: Tinubu floors Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi, others

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu on Wednesday, June 8, emerged as the winner of the APC's presidential primary held at Eagle Square, Abuja.

In a stiff contest, the former Lagos state governor floored his challengers, VP Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and others.

From the votes sorted and counted, Tinubu claimed 1, 271 votes, while his closest challenger, Rotimi Amaechi, polled 316.

