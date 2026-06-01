Pastor Jerry Eze has expressed trauma over the abduction of school pupils in Oyo state amid outrage on and off social media

The NSPPD convener shared why he was close to cancelling this year's Children's Day celebration in his church over the incident

Jerry Eze also sent a message to the government and security agencies, sparking reactions online

A video of Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International expressing trauma over the abduction of school pupils (including toddlers as young as 2) and teachers from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo state surfaced on social media on Sunday, May 31st, 2026.

Addressing his congregants during Sunday service, Pastor Jerry revealed he was on the verge of cancelling the Children's Day celebration in his church over the sad incident.

Pastor Jerry Eze shares trauma as he calls for divine intervention following abduction of school children in Oyo. Credit: jerryeze

Source: Instagram

The cleric, who is also the convener of popular online morning prayer New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD), also expressed concerns about the children's safety.

"The people closest to me know I was on the brink of cancelling the Children's Day celebration; I was on the brink of saying why does it have to hold. There is probably a mother somewhere who is on NSPPD and is saying to God, please let my children be released. I have two children; I don't know how I will feel. The children are somewhere in the forest where we don't know, without shelter. I am more worried about the trauma that will hit the children when they come out. I am praying that God will help them. It is so painful."

The cleric, who prayed for divine intervention to secure the release of the children and teachers, also called on the government and security agencies to take action.

Pastor Jerry Eze's comment on Oyo school children abduction sparks outrage. Credit: jerryeze

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that singer Spyro called out popular Nigerian pastors, including Jerry Eze, over rising insecurity in the country.

The video of Pastor Jerry Eze speaking on abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo state is below:

Reactions as Pastor Jerry Eze speaks

Reacting, numerous netizens kicked against Pastor Jerry Eze's prayer-focused approach, with critics asking him to call out the government directly.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

just_slimstyles commented:

"Prayers will never solve this Terrorism and killings in this country You businessmen claiming to be pastors are also one of the major problems in this country! You can’t even call out the president bcos u people are all the same…Bunch of idiots."

claryzbell93390 commented:

"Oga call out the government! Come out let’s march to Aso Rock! You’re a young man."

henryfriday commented:

"Oya drop prayer point and your akant. Normal level. Dem need cancel y’all. Muslims, Christians all of una na the same. PS my mama na pastor."

agujinma1 reacted:

"God will punish y’all fake so called men of God. Make Una no worry e go touch everyone just a matter of time."

ObinnaLaza78863 commented:

If we choose to leave everything for God without doing our own part God can not come down from heaven and do it for us APC government is a failure for the past 11 years in power it has been a dessert. Everybody needs to speak up.

Pastor Jerry Eze prays for Alexx Ekubo

Legit.ng reported that following the report of Alexx Ekubo's death, Nigerian netizens flooded his official Instagram page as they reacted to a series of videos he shared before he passed away.

One of the videos that caught attention was Alexx's encounter with Pastor Jerry Eze of Streams of Joy International.

In 2023, the Nollywood actor was one of the few guests who attended the cleric's birthday party in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng