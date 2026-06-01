A hairdresser who said she has bad breath has shared how she curtails the smell before her clients arrive for hairstyling

She posted an emotional video of herself chewing cloves in a bid to reduce the bad breath before her clients' arrival

The video sparked massive reactions on TikTok as social media users shared suggestions on what she could do

A hairdresser attracted attention after she disclosed her personal challenge with oral odour.

In an emotional video, she spoke about the steps she took to manage it before work began.

Viral hairdresser reveals item she chews before attending to clients. Photo credit: @Pinky/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Hairdresser speaks about bad breath

In a video posted on TikTok, she explained that she experienced unpleasant breath and sought a way to reduce the issue before attending to customers for styling services.

Identified as @Pinky on TikTok, she uploaded footage that showed her taking measures to address the condition before a scheduled appointment.

In the clip, she was seen using cloves as a way to lessen the breath odour before a client arrived for an appointment.

The footage showed her chewing the spice as part of her routine to address the issue she had mentioned.

She made it clear that it was her chosen approach to manage the problem before styling began.

In her words:

"Chewing cloves for my bad breath before my client arrives. Bad breath struggle."

Hairdresser explains why she chews cloves before every appointment. Photo credit: @Pinky/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail hairdresser's post about bad breath

The post attracted reactions from netizens as soon as it appeared on TikTok.

Many people who saw the clip offered various suggestions regarding what she could try in order to deal with the condition she described.

The comments included personal tips and experiences related to similar breath concerns.

@GIDEON DAVID said:

"Mine is the worst I can't even say Amen in church today. Ulcer caused mine the smell is coming directly from my stomach."

@ladyp Wilson said:

"Mine I have both body odor and mouth odor. I always sit far from people and they always said that I have pridam always ashamed to sit or talk."

@MrsMosolo9311 said:

"I know the pain. I also strugglewith the same thing. Lets walk this journey together onething i am grateful for is the fact that we don't need to be told we know. I am trying out a lot of things. Will keep yoy updated."

@WigzPlus Luxe reacted:

"How do you know you have mouth odor or bad breathe? please let me know so I can check mine because I have ulcer and some stomach related problems."

@Ana Banana added:

"I've done oil pulling, try different mouth wash, buy expensive toothpaste and toothbrush, girl, until I keep searching cause I love to talk then it lead me that sometimes it's gut problem, it's probiotic girl like yoghurt, it will help you."

See the post below:

Socialite slams men over bad breath

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a socialite made a public service announcement to the men residing in Lagos state.

On his social media page, he called out some men in Lagos for allegedly having smelly breaths.

Source: Legit.ng