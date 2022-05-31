Nigerian singer Brymo is one of the latest celebrities to support a politician ahead of the 2023 election

Brymo, in a statement, said Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the man with a plan as he revealed he had never met the former governor before

The singer’s statement has stirred mixed reactions on social media, while some hailed the singer, others have taken to the comment section to drag him

Popular singer Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ better known as Brymo, is one of the few Nigerian celebrities that has taken a stance behind a presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 General election.

This comes as Brymo, in a statement, threw his weight behind presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu

Let a city boy be president: Brymo says as he endorses Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

.Brymo, while reacting to a tweet, said Tinubu was the man with a plan who should be allowed to lead the country despite being old.

The singer referred to the former Lagos state governor as a city boy.

He wrote:

“Yet… he’s the one with a plan, we all know that… Let a city boy be president for once!.. never met the man, or anyone who represents, or is acquainted to him, or even his relations and political affiliates – and if we stopped trying to kiiilll them off for being old.”



Mixed relations trail Brymo's statement

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bigvibebante:

"Brymo is so non conformist he would do anything just to be against popular opinion. I know the feeling."

__.kingvanessa.__:

"Tahh face your music let those with proper education decide."

saucedadi:

"The hustle is real. It obvious all man for him self."

poorbuoypato:

"Who like make e enter but I know peter Obi go fall una hand if he enter because they’re all birds of the same feather ."

codybenkzz:

"Well said! I mean look at Lagos."

Jaywon endorses Osinbajo

Popular Nigerian singer Jaywon trended after he aired his opinion about the favourite candidate ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

Jaywon in a statement via his Instastory said Vice President Yemi Osinabjo is the only presidential candidate that is worthy to emerge winner next year.

He wrote:

“The only presidential aspirant worthy right now for me is still Yemi Osinbajo.’

