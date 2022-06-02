BBNaija star Cross has taken to social media with yet another update for his fans and followers in the online community

Apparently, the reality star got the rare chance to get on a video call with PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

Cross also took screenshots during the video call and shared them on social media, with many flooding his comment section with mixed reactions

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Cross, seems to be having a good time meeting powerful and influential people in the country.

Days after telling his fans and followers how he met Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, Cross returned with yet another update.

Reactions as BBNaija's Cross holds video call with Atiku. Photo: @crossda_boss

Source: Instagram

This time around, the reality star got the rare opportunity of getting on a video call with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

An excited Cross shared screenshots on his social media pages and he appeared to have had a great chat with Atiku.

Sharing a photo on his official Twitter page, Cross went on to ask his followers if they have any idea who is going to emerge as Atiku's running mate.

See his tweet below:

Social media users react

@MercifulNaya said:

"This so funny'... with your 2 by 4 grammar, Abuja's number one errand boy."

@2Mercenary said:

"Cross abeg the masses do not want him,be wise ,don't stain ur white,ejor!!"

@tonytuff222 said:

"I think is high time I unfollow you and UnStan you."

@sharpbahdguy27 said:

"Why are you guys like this, so of it was a call with your fave candidate, it wont be a problem? Guys let's have healthy competition, not dragging people for their choice. Please!!!"

@Janeys47944633 said:

"Cross last statement on stage was that he is into politics, and he is going to stick to that too, politics is a thing of choice and he knew him way before bbn, PDP, APC ,LP make your choice and let him be pls thank you."

BBNaija's Cross spends N4m on meat in Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija season 6 star Cross stirred reactions on social media after a video of him enjoying life in Dubai emerged.

The reality star shared a receipt as he splurged N4 million on eating meat at an expensive restaurant in Dubai.

Video of the fun time also emerged online and Nigerians couldn't stop talking about reality stars' expensive lifestyles.

Source: Legit.ng