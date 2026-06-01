Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has picked his 2026 Ballon d'Or winner among his former team’s players

Muller chose between Bayern Munich stars Harry Kane and Michael Olise to win the prestigious award

The award ceremony will leave Paris and head to London this year, with the FIFA World Cup a crucial factor

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has picked his 2026 Ballon d'Or winners as the race intensifies after the end of the 2025/26 season.

The European football season has concluded, and players are focused on the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Thomas Muller picks his favourite to win 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Joe Buvid.

Source: Getty Images

However, the favourites have emerged after the UEFA Champions League final, during which Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal on penalties.

The World Cup is another deciding factor in the Ballon d'Or race, and the current group of favourites are likely to remain, but with different rankings.

Muller picks his Ballon d'Or winner

Former Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller is in favour of the award being won between two players of his former club, Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

Muller explains the quality of the two players and explains why the French international has the edge over the England national team captain.

“With his finishing and attacking qualities, Harry is the best striker I currently see. He's got a wide range of qualities, but he's not a player who can dribble past four people,” he told Bild.

“As far as the Ballon d'Or is concerned, the 'artistic element' is taken into account.

“Generally, I see Harry as the more important player - but when it comes to the vote for the World's Best Player, it's more for players like Michael, with this dance-like, artistic, ease, magic quality, you can't learn that. Michael is a player who delivers, a performer.”

Comparing Olise and Kane’s stats

Kane and Olise were some of the top performers for Bayern Munich this season, helping them win the domestic double and reach the Champions League semi-final.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Kane scored a staggering 61 goals and provided seven assists in 51 matches in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker also scored 11 goals for England and provided one assist, taking his tally to 72 goals and eight assists.

Harry Kane and Michael Olise are in contention for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Adam Pretty.

Source: Getty Images

Olise, on the other hand, scored 22 goals and provided 31 assists in 52 matches for the Bavarians. He added two goals and two assists for France in that period.

Both players will be some of the first names on the team sheets for England and France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as Thomas Tuchel and Didier Deschamps aim for glory.

Arsenal’s Declan Rice is Kane’s competitor if England wins the World Cup, while Olise has Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe to contend with if France wins.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Legit.ng previously analysed the updated Ballon d'Or rankings after Paris Saint-Germain defeated Arsenal on penalties to win the Champions League.

Current holder Ousmane Dembele remains the leading favourite to retain his award, but the World Cup could cause a major shift before the ceremony in October.

Source: Legit.ng