Pastor Tunde Bakare who scored zero vote at the recently held APC presidential primary has said he will wear it as a badge of honour

The cleric had refused to step down like some of his colleagues as he expressed optimism that he would be the next president after Muhammadu Buhari

Bakare has however sent a congratulatory message to Bola Tinibu who beat all other aspirants to emerge APC's presidential candidate

Pastor Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos governor, who won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary.

Bakare said Tinubu's victory shows he has had a huge impact in the southwest and also laboured for the APC, The Cable reports.

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, June 12, the cleric stated:

"I congratulate the winner of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his victory. His emergence as a flagbearer and presidential candidate of the APC is a testament to his significant contributions to the cause of the southwest, as well as his labour towards the formation and establishment of the APC.

“As I have said in times past, I, therefore, extend best wishes to him as he proceeds on the campaign trail towards the 2023 general election.”

Bakare to wear his zero vote as a badge

Bakare, who had bought the N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms to battle for the APC presidential ticket, scored zero votes during the primary which took place from June 6 to 8, This Day reports.

Speaking on this, the cleric noted that he would confidently wear his zero vote as a badge of zero tolerance for certain kinds of politics. He said:

“Despite the challenges leading up to the primaries, our heads remain unbowed because we did not compromise on the values that are integral to building a new Nigeria for us. The meaning has always been as important as this. This is why we confidently wear our zero votes as a badge of zero tolerance for certain kinds of politics."

Pastor Bakare thanked his supporters while also calling on all Nigerians to join hands in transforming the country. According to him, it is not the work of one man or woman but a collective effort.

APC primary: I’m not stepping down, Bakare declares

While some aspirants stepped down for Tinubu at the venue of the presidential primary, Pastor Bakare refused to withdraw from the race.

He expressed confidence in becoming Nigeria’s next president, saying:

“I am not here to step down for anyone. I am here to step up as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

