Comedian IGoSave has questioned the motherly nature of Nigerian first ladies following their silence on the recent Oyo school terrorist attack and abductions

The entertainer expressed his frustration at the leaders while demanding urgent action to rescue the innocent children and teachers still held in captivity

Concerned Nigerians agreed with the comedian, as many remembered former first lady Patience Jonathan for her empathetic nature

Veteran Nigerian comedian Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, popularly known as IGoSave, has openly criticised the silence of Nigerian first ladies following the recent abduction of school children and teachers in Oyo state.

The popular entertainer expressed his frustration over the growing insecurity and questioned why those in such influential positions have not spoken up about the incident.

IGoSave raises concerns as he challenges Nigerian first ladies to speak up for abducted children after the Oyo school attack. Photo: igosave

Source: Instagram

IGoSave took to his Instagram story on May 31, 2026, where he challenged the first ladies on their role as mothers and guardians of the nation.

He wondered how they could remain quiet while innocent children were still held captive and suffering in the hands of terrorists.

“Where are all the First Ladies in this country? Are you people true mothers? How do you all sleep at night knowing these innocent kids are still in captivity and being dehumanised?”

IGoSave further lamented that their silence was painting a disturbing picture, making evil appear more acceptable.

He urged them to rise to the occasion, speak out and push for the release of the abducted children.

“Your behaviours are making the Devi look like a good man. Speak up, act and get those Kids out now 💔💔”

In another post, he described the first ladies as “Nigeria Toothless Lionesses” and pressed them again to break their silence.

“Nigeria Toothless Lionesses why are y’all silent? Speak up for these innocent kids 💔💔”

His call has sparked conversations online, showing the demand for stronger voices against insecurity in Nigeria.

Many internet users compared President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's wife, First Lady Remi Tinubu, to Patience Dame Jonathan, the wife of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Read IGoSave's Instagram post below:

Nigerians react to IGoSave's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users agreed with the comedian and praised former first lady Patience Jonathan for her past actions.

@nancy_oprah_ said:

"Shay when patience was talking people were mocking her 😢"

@shopvilla211 commented:

"Their own children are in US UK Canada. So e no concern them at all"

@kelechijosephine62 wrote:

"Chai missing Mama patience, the only first lady I know."

@veevogee reacted:

"The last one we had was Patience Dame Jonathan."

@parker_ojugo said:

"Patience goodluck Jonathan na legend 🙌🙌🙌🙌"

@its.mimicherry commented:

"They won’t say anything no be this country na chibok girls incident happen and till just now I’m typing this comment nothing was done."

@fabofficial4 wrote:

"Patience Jonathan was the last First Lady with human heart and motherly feelings."

IGoSave reacts to Oyo school abductions and publicly questions Nigerian first ladies over their silence on the incident. Photo: igosave

Source: Instagram

IGoSave criticises UK hospitals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian IGoSave expressed frustration with the United Kingdom’s healthcare system after his daughter’s illness lingered for nearly 2 years.

The entertainer lamented in an Instagram post on May 14, 2026, that the foreign medical system appears slow and indifferent to urgent health emergencies.

He urged Nigerian doctors to build a digital platform where citizens in the diaspora can easily consult home-based medical professionals for quick treatment.

Source: Legit.ng