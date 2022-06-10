The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is faced with a huge task in selecting a running mate for Bola Tinubu

A long list of candidates has been speculated by various media outlets and one thing in common with these lists is that it only contains names from the northern region

It is very likely that an eastern or south-south candidate will not be considered and a Muslim-Muslim ticket does not seem imminent

A few days after clinching the flag bearer status of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu now faces another tricky hurdle in selecting his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

However, a lot of factors must be considered in selecting Tinubu’s running mate and the ruling party must be very critical in its selection process as it might make or mar the party’s chances of retaining power at the 2023 presidential polls.

APC flag bearer, Bola Tinubu recently met with President Muhammadu Buhari in what was speculated to be a meeting to determine the vice president slot. Photo: Aso Rock Villa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng in this piece will analyze some of these names on the card that can pose as the best possible running mates for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Babagana Zulum (Borno)

His name keeps rigging a bell and continues to drop out from the lips of many political pundits and enthusiasts.

Prior to the APC presidential primaries, Legit.ng reported that many support groups, socio-political groups, and pundits had forecasted an Osinbajo/Zulum ticket.

Contrastingly, in another report by Legit.ng, the Borno state governor shortly after clinching his flag bearer ticket as the APC governorship candidate said he was not interested in becoming the running mate of any presidential candidate of the party.

He stated that he was committed to finishing what he started three years ago and that his loyalty lies in serving the people of Borno state.

Zulum said:

“I have thought deeply about these offers because becoming vice-president is considered attractive. I have thought about all the powers and privileges of being VP. I can see the honour of presiding over meetings attended by governors and ministers, and the privilege of having a presidential jet at one’s disposal. I can see the honour of presidential receptions within and outside Nigeria.

“However, I have asked myself, that should I get the opportunity to become VP and raise my political profile, what happens to all our ongoing works for the people of Borno state?”

However, even if Zulum were to reconsider, the Muslim-Muslim ticket factor will evidently disqualify him, he would have been a perfect fit for someone like Yemi Osinbajo or Rotimi Amaechi had it been one of them won the APC presidential primaries.

Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna)

The Kaduna state governor was famed for his extraordinary transformational and infrastructural success as minister of the FCT.

However, El-Rufai happens to be a Muslim and a dual ticket for Muslims might spell danger for the ruling party, therefore, El-Rufai’s chances are very slim.

Samuel Lalong (Plateau)

Going by the principle of a Muslim-Christian ticket, the Plateau state governor, Samuel Lalong is more than quality.

Sadly, there is one shortcoming that might prove negative to his emergence as the running mate of Bola Tinubu.

According to a report by Vanguard newspaper, there are controversies making the rounds that delegates from his state did not vote for Bola Tinubu.

Honorable Yakubu Dogara

The nomination of Yakubu Dogara wouldn’t be a bad idea as his religious status (Christianity) favors him just like Governor Samuel Lalong of Plateau state.

However, Legit.ng understands that the former speaker of the House of Representative’s previous affiliation with the main opposition, PDP might prove critical and impossible for him the claim the seat.

Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha

He is probably one of the underdogs on the list and by virtue of his religious and regional affiliations, he is also qualified to be in line for the vice president slot.

Tinubu speaks on choice of running mate after meeting Buhari

Meanwhile, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, said he already has the choice of his running mate in his pocket book.

Tinubu made this known after meeting President Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 9.

The national leader of the ruling APC also hailed the president for the role he played in the success of the party's national convention.

