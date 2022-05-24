The Nigerian social media space had a lot to keep it busy considering the number of society events that took place

Birthdays of top celebrities, birthday parties, movie premieres and more were some of the occasions that had fans talking

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the events that rocked in the month of May and how they entertained fans

The month of May seems to be giving December a run for the title of the most event packed time of the year going by how the number of celebrity events that had fans talking in this fifth month.

The year 2022 has had its fair share of interesting and trending events and fans have gotten used to seeing the party industry slow down a bit till the end of the year.

However, activity seems to already be picking up and the month of May kept fans on social media entertained with the different society events that took place from weddings to birthday parties, movie premieres and more.

Nigerian celebrity events that rocked social media in May 2022. Photos: @realimadeadeleke, @hrmelegushi, @denrele_edun, @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the top events that had fans gushing in the month of May. See below:

1. AY’s child dedication:

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun and his family celebrated the birth of their second child after 13 years. The comic star, his wife, Mabel and their children were seen in church dedicating their newest born to God. A big party was also thrown after that had a number of top celebrities in attendance.

2. IniDima Okojie’s wedding:

This popular Nollywood actress finally tied the knot with the love of her life at a beautiful event that took over the social media space on May 22. The couple’s chocolate themed event paid homage to how they met and bonded over Maltesers chocolates. Nigerian stars also put on their a-game with their stylish outfits.

3. Hailey’s birthday:

One of Davido’s daughters, Hailey, clocked the big age of five on May 8 and a big party was thrown for her in Atlanta where she resides with her mother. Hailey’s Encanto themed party had numerous friends and family members in attendance and they all seemed to have a great time.

5. Imade’s birthday party:

Davido’s first daughter, Imade, clocked seven on May 15. Just like every other year, a big party was thrown for the little girl and this year’s theme was HipHop. Davido and Sophie, along with their guests all dressed as HipHop stars. Photos and videos from the event kept fans entertained.

6. Blossom Chukwujekwu’s wedding:

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu gave love another chance and got married for the second time in May 2022. Videos from his event went viral online and it caused quite a stir mostly because of his ex-wife, Maureen’s reaction to the news.

7. Blood Sisters movie premiere:

An Ebonylife mini-series, Blood Sisters, premiered in the month of May and fans who did not even know about the show had their interests piqued after seeing photos of celebrities looking glamorous in bloody red outfits as they kept in tune with the dress code for the day. Some outfits stood out at the premiere while others earned knocks from fans.

8. DaBaby in Lagos:

Popular American rapper, DaBaby’s visit to Lagos, Nigeria, was also one that caused a lot of discussions on social media. The rapper’s generosity, his video shoot in Lagos Island with Davido and more were some of the reasons fans kept talking about his visit to the country.

9. Oba Saheed Elegushi’s mother’s 70th birthday party:

Popular Lagos monarch, Oba Saheed Elegushi’s mother, Olori Sinotu Aidelohi Titilayo, recently clocked 70 and a big party was thrown for her at the Monarch Event Centre. A great number of dignitaries were in attendance including billionaire businessman, Rasaq Okoya and his wife, Sade, other monarchs, Davido, E-Money and more. The beautiful occasion gave fans a glimpse into one of the richest families in the country.

10. AMVCA:

The recently held African Magic Video Choice Awards (AMVCA) had a series of events that lasted for some days before the big day finally came. A number of celebrities were rewarded for their works and contributions to the entertainment industry. It was a night that had fans talking for a while.

