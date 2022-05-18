Actress Tasha Smith was among Hollywood stars who graced the recently-concluded AMVCA awards ceremony

The actress no doubt had an amazing time as suggested by posts and videos shared on her social media pages

Legit.ng has compiled some videos highlighting the fun activities Smith got up to while in Nigeria for the ceremony

International movie star Tasha Smith joined several other Hollywood superstars to attend the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award (Award) which was held over the weekend.

It was her very first visit to Nigeria and Smith couldn’t help but happily disclose that her ancestral test also shows that she is 40% Nigerian.

Hollywood's Tasha Smith in Lagos. Photo: @tasha4realsmith

Source: Instagram

Well, just like Rick Ross, Cardi B, among other stars who have visited the country and made sure to enjoy their stay, Smith wasn’t any different as she soaked up the entire experience.

The Hollywood royalty came along with her twin sister, Sidra Smith, and both ladies made sure to flood their Instagram pages with videos showing some of their fun activities.

Legit.ng has compiled videos as shared by Smith showing how her time in Nigeria was spent.

1. A grand reception upon arrival

The Hollywood actress and her sister arrived at their hotel amid fanfare by traditional troupes, fans among others who were excited to have them in the country.

Both ladies blushed as they stepped out of their SUV and joined the traditional dancers while making sure to capture the moment on camera.

Sharing the video on IG, Smith wrote:

"We just arrived to the motherland, Nigeria"

2. Supporting the local beauty industry

Instead of making the trip down to Nigeria with her glam team, the Hollywood diva left it all to local talents.

A pleased Smith shared a video on her page showing the moment a Nigerian makeup artiste got busy with her face.

She also gave the young man an opportunity to introduce himself to her fans across the world.

3. Tasha and Sidra attend event at US Mission in Lagos

The US mission hosted the Headies alongside award nominees, and entertainers among other stakeholders to an event.

Tasha and her sister Sidra also made a stop at the event and the ladies appeared thrilled to be in the presence of Nigeria's finest entertainers.

A video on Instagram captured the moment they arrived at the venue and socialized with guests.

4. AMVCA pre-party

The Hollywood actress had a good dose of Nigerian music during her visit and even managed to catch a live performance by Seun Kuti.

An ecstatic Smith occupied the front row at the AMVCA pre-party and recorded a video of the Kuti musician doing his thing.

Smith captioned the video: "real music"

5. The ladies have a good time at the AMVCA ceremony

Smith and her sister visited Nigeria specifically for the AMVCA8 award ceremony and they were fully present on the d-day.

From presenting an award category to enjoying performances by Lagbaja, Rema, Yemi Alade and a host of others, it was surely a night to remember.

The Hollywood stars also made appearances at the AMVCA after-party event.

6. A visit to the shrine

Having a taste of Seun Kuti's music appeared to have whet the appetite of the Hollywood ladies.

A day after the AMVCA, Tasha and Sidra paid a visit to the iconic Afrika Shrine in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

The ladies savoured the beautiful performances by Made and Femi Kuti. There's no denying that they had a great time!

