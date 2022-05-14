The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards took place on Saturday, May 14 and stars turned up in style

From Nollywood stars, Funke Akindele to BBNaija star Ifu Ennada, the ladies brought the glamour in statement pieces

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at thirteen stunning ladies who brought style and glamour to the event

Nollywood stars, Funke Akindele and Nancy Isime were amongst those who shone brightly on the red carpet on Saturday, May 14 for the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Other celebrities who showcased their high fashion sense at the show include Mercy Aigbe and Idia Aisen among a host of others.

The stars turned up in style. Credit: Idia Aisien, Nancy Isime, Mercy Aigbe and Funke AKindele Bello.

Source: Instagram

Celebrated annually, this year’s event held for eight days with Saturday night as the grand finale and main show.

Below are how 13 stars turned up for the highly-coveted event:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Idia Aisien

2. Nana Akua Addo

3. Mercy Aigbe

4. Ifu Ennada

5. Omowunmi Dada

6. Funke Akindele

7. Nancy Isime

8. Chioma Akpotha

9. Meg Otanwa

10. Toyin Abraham

11. Shaffy Bello

12. Bukunmi Oluwasina

13. Bisola

A night of African glamour: Saga, 8 others dazzle at AMVCA Cultural Day event

Africa Magic held its first-ever pan African food festival and cultural day in grand style. The awarding body celebrated African diversity and cultural heritage at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel.

The Culture Day is part of a weeklong event for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs.

Check out how nine celebrities dressed for the occasion in this article.

Source: Legit.ng