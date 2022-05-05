Several Nollywood stars were in attendance at the red carpet event for the premiere of Blood Sisters

The theme which was tagged 'Red and Fugitive' saw several actresses getting creative with their various looks

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some beautiful actresses who rocked the theme of the event

EbonyLife Studio and Netflix’s highly-anticipated original series, Blood Sisters, recently premiered at the EbonyLife Place, Lagos on Wednesday, May 4.

The stars rocked red-themed looks. Photo credit: @adesuaetomi, @nancyisimeofficial, @inidimaokojie

The Netflix four-part local series is written by Craig Freimond and Zelipa Zulu and directed by Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang.

The cast which is star-studded includes Kate Henshaw, Nancy Isime, Ramsey Nouah and many others.

For the premiere of the movie, 'Red and Fugitive' was chosen as the theme and several actresses tried to rock it in style.

Check out seven looks below:

1. Adesua Etomi-Wellington

The talented actress and mother of one came through in this monochromatic look comprising of a red catsuit.

Wearing her hair in a ponytail, Adesua rocked a sheer-like nose mask as she accessorised with a chunky neckpiece.

She also rocked a pair of red boots to go with her catsuit.

2. Uche Jombo

The veteran actress and filmmaker totally understood the assignment!

Sporting several stacks of neck chains, the actress rocked a red punk hairstyle over her paint-stained white t-shirt and a pair of red fitted pants to go with her bandana.

She paired the look with some high boots which complimented her black leather jacket.

3. Nancy Isime

The actress and TV host is one fashionista who always slays and this time is no different!

She rocked a red t-shirt underneath a red paint-stained black jumpsuit.

With a bandana, a set of handcuffs and leather boots, this look embodied the theme.

4. Ini Dima-Okojie

The actress who is part of the cast for the film also came through looking like a boss babe.

Just like Adesua, she also rocked a monochromatic look, only hers was a three-piece ensemble.

The look comprised of a pair of slit pants, a crop top and a jacket with dramatic sleeves.

5. Sharon Ooja

The movie star also came through dripping in real sauce!

She rocked a long corset bodice jacket over a pair of mesh pants. The actress added a bit of a contrast to her look with a cute pink purse.

6. Mo Abudu

The EbonyLife boss also kept things chic and classy in this latex form-fitting maxi dress.

The fierce number featured a sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice and dramatic power sleeves.

Her smokey eyes also added a bit of edginess to the look.

7. Funke Akindele

The Jenifer star brought a different twist to the red carpet event.

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker rocked denim on denim look with a matching red hat, bralette and a maxi purse.

She paired the look with some bedazzled black boots.

The stars certainly did not come to play with their looks!

