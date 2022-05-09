Top Nigerian singer Davido, recently threw a big birthday party for his second daughter, Hailey, as she clocked five

At the Encanto themed party, one of Hailey’s little friends who was present continued to stare at the singer

Davido shared a video of it online and noted that Hailey’s friend did not like him as he told her sorry

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently threw a birthday party for his daughter, Hailey, in Atlanta, USA, as she clocked five.

Videos from the beautiful occasion made the rounds online as Hailey and her friends had fun at the Encanto themed party.

Davido updated his online fans about the event on his Instagram stories and he shared a video of one of the party guests staring at him.

Davido claims Hailey's friend at her birthday party did not like him. Photos: @davido

Source: UGC

In the clip, one of Hailey’s oyinbo friends was seen staring at the singer and Davido concluded that she did not like him.

The singer said:

“This one no like me o, sorry o.”

Davido then moved his attention from the little girl and focused on Hailey as he told her to smile for the camera. See the video below:

Nigerians amused at Davido’s exchange with the little girl at Hailey’s birthday party

The video of Davido saying that Hailey’s friend did not like him soon went viral on social media. A number of online users shared their amused reactions. Read some of their comments below:

__Ayo___mikun__:

“Baba say this one no like me o .”

Auxki_q:

“You go see am for her face .”

Dj_vcee:

“David na cruise abeg .”

Ikukunkemakonam:

“Wh!ite kids and their guts .”

Iam_djcyber:

“Dizwan no like me sorry o .”

Bravedeee:

“You weren’t invited to the party na even when you own the party …. Kids doh.”

Wunukenchidonku:

“She go be like, which werey be this again wey record me.”

Interesting.

Davido shares lovely photos of Hailey as she clocks 5

Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, clocked five on May 8, 2022, and the music star made sure to celebrate with her.

To make Hailey’s big day special, Davido posted a series of photos of the birthday girl on his official Instagram page.

The little girl was seen smiling happily as she rocked her birthday dress and posed with purple balloons for her big day.

Source: Legit.ng